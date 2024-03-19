Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TikTok launched the second season of 'Moving Topics', an on-the-go automotive mini-series featuring leading automotive figures and marketing experts in the region's automotive scene. In 'Moving Topics', they will host engaging discussions about the innovation, technologies, and trends driving the automotive industry.

'Moving Topics', is in line with TikTok’s reputation as an authentic virtual showroom that inspires, informs, and entertains, creating enduring brand equity for both current and future car buyers. It taps into the growing community of automotive enthusiasts on TikTok, where a weekly search for #CarTok in the UAE reveals over 2,000 car-related TikToks generating millions of views. In each episode, experts engage in a "story-time" session to discuss how these brands connect with the growing automotive community in the region to create relatable and meaningful content.

Hosted by well-known creators like Suhaib Shashaa, Co-editor end Editor in Chief at ArabGT, and automotive enthusiast and content creator Amir De Leon, this series will span four episodes, with Lara Ayoub Agha, Senior Marketing Manager – Lexus, Al-Futtaim, as the inaugural guest. The following episodes will feature guests, including Roland Zahra, Managing Director – Nissan Middle East, and Assaad Chehade, Senior Marketing Manager – Toyota, Al-Futtaim. Episodes will also feature contributors from the brand creative agencies including Karl ElHitti, Head of Social, Memac Ogilvy, Wassim Abi Salloum, Managing Director, Nissan United at TBWA/RAAD and Alaa Nour, Account Director, Memac Ogilvy, all of whom will provide valuable insight into how these world-class brands connect with today’s consumers.

Joanne Chehab, Head of Business Partnerships, MENA – Global Business Solutions at TikTok explained, "TikTok is a powerful connector between brands and consumers. More so than ever, digital interactions are becoming an important factor in the purchasing funnel for consumers, especially for car enthusiasts. We’ve seen bands increasingly adopt a creator's mindset to forge meaningful connections within the automotive community. Brands are recognizing the importance of an authentic communication style and leveraging user-generated content (UGC) to create credible material that brings consumers closer to consideration. ‘Moving Topics’ tackles just that, while addressing how automotive giants, manufacturers, and dealers are navigating today’s consumer journey to unite enthusiasts and build brand loyalty through genuine interactions and entertaining experiences.”

As the wheels of innovation continue to turn in the automotive industry, 'Moving Topics' aims to drive the conversation, ignite passion, brand loyalty and meaningful conversation among car aficionados. With each episode, users are invited to rev up their engines and join industry leaders on a cruise through a world where innovation meets inspiration, all while building a community that's fuelled by authenticity and driven by shared enthusiasm for the open road.

Episodes can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_k2e5EavEN-j4ftsbliBYYikwVib2oK

About TikTok

TikTok is the world's leading platform for short videos via cell phones. Its mission is to inspire people and enrich their lives by empowering them with creative expression and providing them with an enriching, fun, and positive experience. TikTok offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.