Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TikTok, in partnership with Blossom Accelerator, has launched the ‘TikTok x Blossom SME Empowerment Program’, an initiative designed to support young Saudi entrepreneurs, particularly women, by providing funding, mentorship, and visibility. This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to expanding SME contributions to GDP, increasing youth participation in business, and driving economic diversification.

This program will provide top-tier mentorship, access to investors, and business development opportunities to help participants transform their ideas into successful ventures. The three-month accelerator program will culminate in an Investor Mixer and Pitch Competition, where finalists will showcase their businesses to industry experts, investors, and key stakeholders.

Hatem Samman, TikTok’s executive Director of Government Relations and Public Policy in Saudi Arabia, stated: "Startups and SMEs are vital to the Kingdom’s economic growth, and through this program, we are equipping young founders, particularly women, with the resources, mentorship, and exposure they need to succeed. With 55% of SMEs recognizing TikTok as a key motivator for young entrepreneurs and 61% reporting increased brand awareness, we see firsthand how digital platforms like TikTok are transforming the startup landscape in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom continues its journey toward a thriving, diversified economy, we are proud to play a role in empowering the entrepreneurs of today to build the industries of tomorrow."

Blossom Accelerator’s CEO and Founder, Emon Shakoor added: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing a groundbreaking shift, and entrepreneurship is at the heart of this transformation. The ‘TikTok x Blossom SME Empowerment Program’ is a testament to our commitment to inclusion, job creation, and fostering a thriving private sector aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. By empowering startups and SMEs, we are building the foundation for innovative companies in emerging sectors that will drive of our nation’s future. We are honored to partner with a global leader like TikTok to bring this vision to life, creating opportunities that will drive economic diversification, inspire new industries, and shape a resilient, inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for generations to come."

Applications for the ‘TikTok x Blossom SME Empowerment Program’ will open March 16, with selected startups set to begin their journey in June 2025. Entrepreneurs interested in participating can find more details and apply at http://www.blossom.sa/tiktok.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.