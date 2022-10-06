Abu Dhabi-UAE – The AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has collaborated with Greenerwave, a pure Deeptech startup in the field of antennas, to carry out the first end-to-end 6G Reflective Intelligent Surface (RIS) multi-reflector trial at 27 GHz. The trial utilizes multiple RIS units that are optimally distributed to ensure the seamless streaming of an HD video with a mobile receiver.

A first-of-its-kind initiative to leverage multiple RIS units, the trial aims to cultivate a dynamic environment for the proliferation of new generation networks, as RIS is a key enabler of 6G. While trials to illustrate the potential of RIS in improving the performance of communications have been conducted in the past, this is the first trial facilitated with multiple, uncoordinated RIS units, making it a significant and historic event.

The trial is well aligned with strengthening the country’s advanced technology landscape and positioning Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a serious frontrunner of 6G technology in the region.

As a leading company in connectivity technology designed to offer cutting-edge solutions in beyond 5G networks (B5G), among others, Greenerwave’s technology has designed the reflecting intelligent surface with off-the-shelf components that enables full control of the impinging EM wave and reflects it in the right direction. The designed solution allows various industries, service providers, and residential users to enjoy improved 5G connectivity, especially in white spots.

AIDRC brings together leading scientists and researchers in the field of communications and networking to develop core algorithms and technologies that improve the communication link by exploiting the properties of digitally controllable meta surfaces. The Center is actively involved in various consortiums to make the new paradigm of intelligent wireless environments a reality.

Speaking on the trial, Prof. Mérouane Debbah, Chief Researcher, AI and Digital Science Research Center, TII said: “Our goal for a 6G-powered society is close to becoming a reality and will help unify the human experience across all platforms - physical and digital. We look forward to working with Greenerwave on this trial to validate key concepts and core technologies to realize our shared 6G vision.”

Geoffroy Lerosey, CEO/CSO, Greenerwave, said: “Our goal is to prove that our core technology is far beyond prevailing state-of-the-art solutions, and is adaptable to multiple environments while also being easy to scale. Our field trial with TII is just a cornerstone for a long and strategic partnership with a leading Institute in the GCC region.”

The RIS trial will significantly boost TII’s credibility as a major driver of future 6G networks in the region while fostering international collaborations to further strengthen the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem.

