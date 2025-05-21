Nomo, the first digital Sharia-compliant cross border bank, has chosen OMS Originations from One Mortgage System (OMS) to further develop its digital platform and improve the Property Finance journey for customers and brokers. The improved platform will be available to new and existing customers in Summer 2025.

The OMS Originations platform will streamline the whole end-to-end property finance origination journey for both the intermediary and direct submission routes improving visibility for both brokers and operations teams, showing real-time case status and enhancing service levels.

Key features include AI-driven data extraction from bank statements, pre-filled applications, and integration with a digital valuation supplier to enable faster decisions and support straight-through processing.

Additionally, the journey will incorporate a Decision in Principle, helping customers understand their borrowing capacity early on and establishing a clear connection between the client and Nomo.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Nomo to power its origination system. The bank’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with OMS’s mission to transform the mortgage technology landscape. With our cutting-edge platform, Nomo can continue delivering seamless, Sharia-compliant digital finance solutions while benefiting from an origination journey that is both streamlined and scalable. We look forward to a successful partnership that further enhances the property finance experience for all Nomo customers.”

Emma Bilan, Senior Product Manager, Nomo, commented: “Following a successful first two years for Nomo property finance, we’re pleased to be taking the next step to create an improved digital journey for our customers and broker partners. Working with OMS will enable us to provide new features to clients and brokers including a Decision In Principle; a vital first step in their journey to owning a property in the UK. The partnership will also allow AI tools to be integrated into our platform, streamlining the entire property finance process. This will enable us to process applications more quickly, and allow more customers to benefit from the fantastic products Nomo offers.”

T&Cs apply. Only available for properties in England and Wales. Nomo accounts are not currently available to UK residents. Your property may be at risk if you do not keep up the payments on your Nomo property. Nomo by Bank of London and The Middle East plc (“BLME”) is a trading name of BLME. BLME is registered in England and Wales (no. 05897786), authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. BLME’s Financial Services Register number is 464292 and registered office is at 20 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf, London E14 5HJ, United Kingdom.

About OMS

One Mortgage System (OMS) is an all-encompassing CRM Platform and Loan Origination SAAS system that powers Brokers, Networks and Lenders. Features include: a CRM, audit trails, pre-population of documents, DIPs and full two-way integration with over 45 integrations.

The platform allows encrypted document uploads, sourcing, ESIS, evidence of research, email and SMS updates, pre-underwriting, AVMs, credit searches and so much more to help saves hours of administration and processing times.

The value of lending transacted by users of OMS in the first half of 2024 amounted to an average of £1.5bn per month.

About Nomo

Nomo is the world’s first digital Sharia-compliant cross-border bank built for Middle Eastern customers who seek a global banking experience. It is part of Bank of London and The Middle East plc (BLME), a subsidiary of Boubyan Bank. Nomo makes international banking and investments easier for residents and citizens of the Middle East. Nomo is headquartered and built in the world’s banking capital, London, and applies cutting-edge technology to innovative digital solutions for its customers. To know more, visit www.nomobank.com.