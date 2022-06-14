TIER, the world’s leading shared micro-mobility provider that offers electric vehicles ranging from e-scooters to e-bikes, announces its arrival to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through a partnership with Sela Sport Company.

TIER e-scooters and e-bikes are readily available in selected zones in Jeddah Season as well as across the capital, Riyadh, providing access to safe, environmentally-friendly, and reliable transport to residents and visitors.

KSA: TIER, the world’s leading shared micro-mobility provider, operating in cities such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Dubai, has officially launched its e-scooter and e-bike service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with Sela Sport Company, the first fully-fledged sports marketing management firm in Saudi Arabia. The partnership was initiated by SoftBank Investment Advisers in Riyadh following SoftBank’s investment in Tier in November 2020.

TIER e-scooters and e-bikes are available to visitors during Jeddah Season, a citywide art, culture and entertainment festival which promises 2,800+ events over the course of two months, starting from Monday May 2, 2022, as well as across various areas in Riyadh, following a successful 2021 Riyadh Season.

With a unified mission to strengthen the region’s lifestyle and offering, the Jeddah Season festival is part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision, a set of social and economic reforms that will enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents. The launch is in line with TIER’s strategic plan to supply micro-mobility solutions in all major cities and hubs across the Middle East.

Amir Melad, General Manager, Middle East of TIER, comments, “This is yet another significant milestone for TIER. To enter another country in the Middle East and provide residents and visitors of the Jeddah Season and Riyadh with an accessible, reliable transport method, is directly in line with our continued mission to change mobility for good. This launch has been made possible thanks to our strategic partnership with Sela Sport Company, allowing us to provide TIER e-scooters and e-bikes at the Jeddah Season and in Riyadh, following a successful Riyadh Season 2021. Our launch in Saudi Arabia has come at the right time as TIER’s e-scooters and e-bikes allow residents to travel longer distances using a sustainable transport method. This is just the beginning for Saudi Arabia, as we are aiming to launch e-scooters and e-bikes across other cities.”

The TIER e-scooter will consist of the latest model, the TIER 5. The new scooter model is designed for frequent urban use and has a service life of 5 years while effectively having an unlimited lifespan due to entirely modular, replaceable, and repairable components. Advanced safety features include three independent brakes, grippy handlebars, wide tires, and an exceptionally bright light. The turn indicators offer 360° visibility and ensure riders can show their intended maneuvers safely.

The e-bikes have pedal assistance up to 25 km/h. Each pedelec is equipped with a practical basket for storing luggage or shopping as well as a charging phone holder for easy navigation.

Residents in Jeddah and Riyadh may access TIER e-scooters and e-bikes by locating the nearest vehicle on the virtual map and unlocking the e-scooter or e-bike by scanning the QR code. Users have access to TIER’s hassle-free virtual parking system, to finish the ride users can simply find a designated safe parking location and press the ‘End Ride’ button.

