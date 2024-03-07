Middle East - Tickmill, a global leader in financial services, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Club Padel Dubai Tournament held on 2nd March 2024. The event, organized in collaboration with Club Padel Dubai, attracted a remarkable turnout with 25 teams participating in the competition.

Padel, a rapidly growing sport globally, witnessed enthusiasts and professionals alike coming together to showcase their skills and passion for the game. Tickmill's sponsorship of the tournament not only underscores its commitment to supporting community events but also highlights its dedication to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle among individuals.

The tournament concluded with fierce competition, and Tickmill was honored to award the winning team with a prize of $5,000 in a funded trading account. Additionally, the runner-up team received $2,500 in a funded trading account, adding further excitement to the event.

"We are thrilled to have sponsored the Club Padel Dubai Tournament and witness the enthusiasm and camaraderie displayed by all participants," said Mohamed Abdelbaki, Regional Marketing Manager at Tickmill. "At Tickmill, we believe in supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, passion, and excellence, and this tournament perfectly encapsulates those values."

"We are delighted to have partnered with Club Padel Dubai for this exciting tournament and are thrilled with the turnout and enthusiasm displayed by all participants," added Abdelbaki. "We look forward to continuing our support for such events that bring people together and promote healthy competition."

One of the significant successes of Tickmill's sponsorship was the opportunity to engage with new clients and enthusiasts present at the event. The company's presence resonated positively with attendees, further strengthening its position in the market and reinforcing its commitment to delivering well-rounded financial services.

Tickmill's sponsorship of the Club Padel Dubai Tournament signifies its ongoing dedication to supporting community initiatives while also enhancing its brand presence in the region. With a successful turnout and positive feedback from participants, the company remains committed to fostering partnerships and initiatives that contribute to the well-being and development of the community.

For more information about Tickmill and its services, please visit https://www.tickmill.com

About Tickmill:

Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritizes the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.