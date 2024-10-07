United Arab Emirates – In an effort to strengthen the bond between patients and healthcare providers, facilitate trust and enhance the overall patient experience, Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre (Sharjah)—part of the largest academic hospitals, Thumbay Healthcare, in the region—hosted a successful Patient Connect Program at Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf Ajman. This initiative was designed for patients receiving ongoing care since the center's establishment in 2011, and it saw participation from over 500 families —signifying the community's engagement and support.

As part of the agenda, the Patient Connect Program prioritized personalized engagement, allowing patients to interact one-on-one with healthcare professionals to build rapport and trust. This initiative addresses the emotional and psychological aspects of patient care, providing a supportive environment for patients and their families to express concerns and seek guidance. The program included educational components, such as health quizzes and a tour of the facility, empowering patients with knowledge about their conditions and enabling informed health decisions. Additionally, it served as a valuable feedback mechanism for healthcare providers to gather insights on patient experiences and preferences for continuous service improvement.

Most of the patients who attended the event have been receiving ongoing dental care, which is essential for the early detection and prevention of issues such as gum disease, tooth decay, and oral cancer. The facility's proactive approach ensures timely intervention and effective management of these conditions. Regular visits are vital for addressing issues like periodontal disease and tooth sensitivity, making ongoing dental care crucial for maintaining both oral and overall health.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said, “Creating an environment where patients feel valued and heard is essential for better health outcomes. Today’s event demonstrates our commitment to nurturing relationships and building a supportive community. We believe that when patients feel a strong connection to their healthcare team, it significantly enhances their overall experience and improves health outcomes.”

Since its inception, Thumbay Healthcare has treated over 11 million patients and conducted 90,000 deliveries, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the healthcare network. Within this framework, Thumbay Medical & Dental Specialty Centre, Sharjah, plays a vital role. Boasting over 13 years of experience, the center offers an extensive range of multi-specialty services with a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing quality healthcare at affordable prices. Not only does the center cater to the community's healthcare needs, but it also plays a significant role in supporting the clinical teaching activities of the Dental College at Gulf Medical University, further integrating dental education with practical healthcare services.

In addition to its comprehensive outpatient facilities, the center features advanced radiology services, including ultrasound and X-ray, while benefiting from the extended support provided by Thumbay Pharmacy and Thumbay Lab, which is CAP accredited. This integration enhances patient care across the region, ensuring that dental and medical services work collaboratively to meet patient needs. Furthermore, the center is equipped with various specialty departments and services, all staffed by a team of highly qualified and experienced doctors, along with a dedicated group of nurses, paramedics, and technicians who ensure optimal patient outcomes.