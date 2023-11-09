Riyadh—Haifa Alarrafah, Mohammed Alwelyee, and Yosef Bukhari have won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships for Saudi Arabia this year.

They will be heading to the University of Oxford in October 2024 to join a cohort of more than a hundred Scholars from around the world to undertake fully funded post-graduate studies and become part of a strong community of young people determined to make a positive difference in the world.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s preeminent and oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903. The first Saudi Arabia Scholarship was established in 2018 with a gift from Mr Muhammad Alagil, and a second was added in 2020 with a gift from Abdulrahman Alagil Sons. The donors are co-founders of Jarir Bookstores and made their gifts in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Education. Education is one of the core elements of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s ambitious blueprint for the future. The Rhodes Scholarships enable outstanding students from across the Kingdom to fully develop their skills and knowledge in the fields that will help Saudi Arabia achieve its goals under Vision 2030. This year, exceptional circumstances enabled the award of a third Rhodes Scholarship for Saudi Arabia.

Students from anywhere in the world can apply for a Rhodes Scholarship and many find that taking part in the rigorous selection process is a profoundly positive experience which leaves them well placed to go on to a Rhodes Scholarship or other opportunities worldwide.

The Rhodes selection process aims to choose young people with proven academic excellence who also show exceptional character, leadership, the energy to use their talents to the full and a commitment to solving humanity’s challenges. The selection process includes a rigorous review process before the finalists interview with a selection committee composed of renowned experts and leaders in diverse fields.

Rhodes Scholars form a lifelong community of people in many fields and careers, united by a commitment to having a positive impact on the world. This year’s winners continue this legacy of excellence.

Haifa Alarrafah is a clinical psychologist who earned her Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh in 2022. She recently acquired her clinical license following an internship at King Abdulaziz Medical City and King Abdullah’s Specialized Children’s Hospital, where she worked with both children and adults. Haifa also dedicates her time as a volunteer for Ehtiwaa, a nonprofit organization that provides clothing and essential items to those in need. She will apply for the MPhil in Development Studies at Oxford.

Mohammed Alwelyee is a senior at Boston University majoring in biomedical engineering with a concentration in nanotechnology. He is currently conducting research on novel strategies to promote neural tissue regeneration following traumatic central nervous system injury. He has worked on the Saudi healthcare system as an intern with PricewaterhouseCoopers, he is the president of the Boston University Saudi Cultural Club, and in his free time, he enjoys playing football, hiking, and rock climbing. He will apply for the MSc in Engineering Science at Oxford.

Yosef Bukhari received an Honours Bachelor of Social Sciences in Political Science from the University of Ottawa in 2021 and his MA in International Affairs from the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs in 2023. He is currently working as a Political Officer at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. Also passionate about art and literature, Yosef is founder and copresident of the Abqar Art Collective based in Saudi Arabia. He intends to apply for the DPhil in International Relations, focusing on nuclear deterrence and nuclear force structuring.

Dr Elizabeth Kiss, CEO of the Rhodes Trust, said: “We are excited to see the tremendous talents of this year’s Rhodes Scholars Elect, who come from countries all around the world. We know from 120 years of bringing exceptional people to Oxford to study and build a dynamic global community, that when unlikeminded but likehearted people come together, we can forge brighter futures for individuals and the world.”

Professor Christian Sahner, National Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarships for Saudi Arabia, said: “Haifa, Mohammed, and Yosef are all exceptional young people and richly deserving of this fantastic opportunity. The selection committee was very impressed by their past achievements and confident of the positive impact they will have on Saudi Arabia and the world at large going forward.”

The Trust is committed to ensuring that the world’s diversity of background and thought is reflected at Rhodes House, which has expanded the Rhodes Scholarship to include Global Scholarships and new constituencies in recent years, including West Africa, East Africa, China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon & Palestine and the United Arab Emirates.

The applications for the 2025 Rhodes Scholarships will open in June 2024. More information about the Scholarship application be found at: www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/app

ly.

Contact InformationBabette Littlemore, Director of Communications: babette.littlemore@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk

About the Rhodes Trust and Rhodes Scholarships

The Rhodes Trust, based at the University of Oxford, is an educational charity that forges brighter futures for individuals and the world.

We do this through a family of global fellowship programmes. All these programmes find brilliant people from around the world, give them wonderful opportunities to learn and act together, and support them as they form lifelong communities. We began in 1903 with the Rhodes Scholarship. This is the world’s pre-eminent graduate fellowship, bringing exceptional young people of character to the University of Oxford to study. Over 8000 Rhodes Scholars, from more than 50 countries, have gone on to serve at the forefront of education, business, science, medicine, the arts, politics and beyond. All this is made possible by the wonderful generosity of our Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain and the Atlantic Philanthropies, as well as over 3000 other benefactors from around the world.

A hundred years on, we helped create the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, which finds, funds, and empowers young Africans to study in South Africa. In 2016, we partnered with Atlantic Philanthropies to create the Atlantic Institute which empowers catalytic communities of emerging leaders to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies. A year later, we helped launch Schmidt Science Fellows in partnership with Schmidt Futures, which believes in a vision of a world where interdisciplinary science flourishes without limit. We worked with Schmidt Futures again to create Rise, a program that supports brilliant people through their lives, starting at ages 15-17. And in 2022, we partnered with Harris Manchester College to launch Oxford Next Horizons, a rich, six-month experience designed for mid to late career participants from any field, who reflect, explore and imagine what’s next for them and the world.

We are based at Rhodes House in Oxford, which we are currently transforming into a world-class facility for gathering, learning, collaborating and sharing. Rhodes House is home to most of our staff team who offer a comprehensive programme of support and learning for our Rhodes Scholars, convene a lifelong network for our alumni, and run several of our partnership programmes.