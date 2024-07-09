Raimondi Middle East deployed three MRT159 flat-top tower cranes in one of the Dubai’s fastest growing districts, Jumeriah Village Circle. At work for the construction of a 25-storey residential building, the cranes located in a prime zone with both residential and commercial developments.

“We are excited to contribute to the city’s thriving new communities by deploying three Raimondi MRT159 flat-top tower cranes to the project contractor,” stated Wael Hasan, General Manager, Raimondi Cranes. The jobsite builds on a long-lasting partnership, Hasan explained.

Installed in March, the cranes will remain onsite for approximately 18 months. Erected with jib lengths ranging between 38m and 44m, the MRT159s are currently freestanding at heights of 51m, 45m, and 42m. Boasting a maximum lifting capacity of 8t, the machines are equipped with a 45kW hoisting gear, lifting at a maximum speed of 136m/min and have a drum capacity of 840m.

“Due to the site location and its congested nature, we had to carefully plan the installation of each crane, including operational and positioning aspects to ensure maximum site safety and efficiency,” he explained.

Erected within a day, one of the key characteristics of the MRT159 is ease of installation; the model arrives onsite with all parts pre-assembled ropes passed and rope connections installed, facilitating field procedures.

“Based on site progression, each machine will be climbed in three stages to reach the final heights of 102m, 105m, and 111m; operations that will be carried out by our team,” concluded Hasan.

Raimondi Middle East has had a strong flow of commercial activity in the region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, with more than 100 cranes installed in the past year, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, now counting more than 70 cranes deployed across various sites.

Upon completion, the high-rise building will feature world-class amenities including swimming pools, a fitness centre, and dedicated children’s play areas.