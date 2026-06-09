Dubai-grown sustainability business expands operations across the Emirates as demand rises for compliant, data-led food waste solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the UAE accelerates efforts around food security, landfill diversion and circular economy infrastructure, Dubai-based sustainability business The Waste Lab is strengthening its operations across the Emirates to meet growing demand for practical, measurable food waste solutions across the hospitality, corporate, education and F&B sectors.

Founded by Lara Hussein and Ceylan Uren, The Waste Lab has grown from a startup into a licensed end-to-end food waste management and composting platform working with organisations including Accor, Jumeirah, Hyatt, Emirates Flight Catering, Dubai Holding, Expo City Dubai and Dubai World Trade Centre.

The business provides segregation-at-source systems, food waste collection, composting, sustainability reporting and impact tracking through a fully managed model designed to help businesses reduce landfill waste and better understand their environmental footprint. Food waste collected from hotels, offices, schools, restaurants and communities is processed at The Waste Lab’s composting facility in Al Ain, where it is converted into locally produced compost and regenerative soil solutions. It is the only operator in the UAE that closes the full loop – from bin to compost to soil.

The company says momentum around sustainability regulation and ESG accountability is rapidly changing how businesses approach food waste management in the UAE, particularly as landfill diversion and operational reporting become increasingly important across major sectors.

The UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 11 of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects marks a turning point for businesses operating across the country. The first of its kind in the MENA region, the law shifts climate accountability from voluntary commitment to legal obligation, requiring businesses across designated sectors to measure, report and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, with penalties of up to AED 2 million for non-compliance. Critically, integrated waste management is explicitly named as an approved emissions reduction pathway, meaning food waste is no longer just an operational afterthought, it is a regulated liability. The Waste Lab was built for exactly this moment. Its end-to-end model, covering segregation at source, collection, composting and verified impact reporting, gives businesses a single, fully managed pathway to meet their legal obligations and demonstrate measurable progress. What was once a sustainability choice is now a legal one and The Waste Lab makes compliance straightforward.

According to The Waste Lab, nearly 40% of food in the UAE still ends up in landfill despite the country importing the majority of its food, while around 90% of compost used locally is imported, highlighting a significant gap between food waste generation and local resource recovery. With the UAE importing most of its food and almost all of its compost, locally produced alternatives are not just an environmental benefit, they are a food security and supply chain priority. The business believes composting will play a far bigger role in supporting local food systems, soil regeneration and circular economy goals in the years ahead.

Alongside its operational growth, The Waste Lab is developing a proprietary mobile application that will bring automation, AI-enablement and end-to-end data capture across the full waste management chain. The platform is designed to give clients deeper, real-time visibility into their food waste footprint, providing granular reporting on waste volumes, contamination rates and sustainability impact to help businesses track and report ESG performance and identify operational inefficiencies with greater precision.

A locally produced B2B compost product is also planned for commercial launch by end of 2026, completing the circular loop of its operations. Food waste collected from UAE businesses is composted and returned to UAE soil creating a traceable, locally produced alternative to the imported organic compost that currently dominates the market, and supporting the kind of soil regeneration the country’s agricultural and landscaping sectors urgently need.

Lara Hussein, Co-Founder and CEO of The Waste Lab, said: “Food waste is one of the UAE’s most urgent environmental challenges, yet composting remains one of the most practical and underutilised solutions available today. Businesses are increasingly looking for systems that are measurable, compliant and operationally realistic, especially as sustainability targets become more closely tied to reporting, regulation and long-term business strategy. The UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, ne’ma, has set a target to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, and achieving that requires local infrastructure and scalable solutions that work in the real world. Our role is to make food waste diversion simpler, traceable and commercially viable while helping create healthier soil, stronger local food systems and long-term environmental impact.”

Beyond its commercial operations, The Waste Lab also works alongside ne’ma, Dubai Municipality, Emirates Foundation and Dubai Chambers on wider sustainability and environmental awareness initiatives across the UAE.

As part of its next phase of growth, the business is expanding operations across additional emirates while progressing plans for Saudi Arabia through a joint venture model. The company is also currently raising its seed round to support infrastructure, technology development and regional expansion.

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: Devi@brazenmena.com