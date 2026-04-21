Dubai, UAE – The University of Manchester has recorded significant improvement across multiple disciplines in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, achieving four subjects ranked in the world’s top 10, 15 in the global top 25, and 45 in the top 100. This milestone strengthens the University’s global standing and reinforces its role in delivering internationally recognised education that supports the Middle East’s ambition to build a highly skilled workforce.

The rankings assess institutions across 55 disciplines and five broad subject areas, using indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and international collaboration. With a growing base of working professionals and students seeking flexible pathways to advance their careers, global rankings provide an important benchmark for identifying institutions that deliver both academic credibility and practical learning.

In the individual subject rankings, the University was assessed across 46 disciplines. Of these, 20 subjects improved their position. Additionally, several disciplines delivered particularly strong performances. For instance, Geography advanced into the global top 10, while Anatomy & Physiology moved into the top 25 worldwide. Significant increases were also recorded in Medicine (up seven places to 26), Modern Languages (up seven places to 28), Physics (up 15 places to 34), Education (up 10 places to 35), and Dentistry (up to 48).

The detailed subject results demonstrate the University’s academic strength across a diverse range of fields, with four subjects ranking among the global top 10, and 34 placed within the top 50 worldwide. A further 19 subjects are ranked between 50 and 100, and a total of 45 subjects are ranked in the global top 100. Among the highest-performing disciplines are Development Studies and Architecture, both ranked 5th globally, alongside Geography (9th) and Nursing (10th).

Marking 20 years in the region, The University of Manchester – Dubai has enabled thousands of working professionals to advance their careers through world-class master’s programmes, executive education, and research-led teaching. It has also maintained a strong focus on leadership development and continues to contribute to the region’s broader economic and societal progress.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director and CEO, Middle East, The University of Manchester – Dubai, said: “As demand continues to grow for high-quality and globally recognised education, global rankings such as QS play a key role in guiding students towards institutions that demonstrate sustained academic excellence and support career progression. The results achieved reflect our colleagues’ unwavering commitment to teaching, research, and innovation across a wide range of disciplines.

At The University of Manchester – Dubai, we continue to see strong interest from professionals seeking programmes that align with regional priorities while maintaining global academic standards. Therefore, we remain dedicated to strengthening our academic offering to support the development of future-ready talent and contribute to long-term skills development across the Middle East.”

The University of Manchester was ranked 35th in the QS World University Rankings, 2025 (6th in the UK) and 46th in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, 2025. It was also recently recognised with 10 subjects featured in the top 100 in the THE World University Rankings by Subject (WURS) for 2026.

For more information on the QS World University Rankings by Subject, visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings