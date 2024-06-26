Signs new agreement worth USD 8 Million for utilities generation and distribution, and USD 3.5 Million deal to adopt innovative and recyclable Tetra Top packaging for all dairy products at the Meliha Dairy Factory

Sharjah, UAE – Tetra Pak announced today that the Government of Sharjah’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), through it’s commercial arm Ektifa, will deploy the latest advancements in sustainable packaging by Tetra Pak at its Meliha Dairy Factory, the first-of-its-kind farm in the United Arab Emirates that integrates authentic organic production methods.

Following the opening of the first phase of the farm recently, a high-profile delegation from Ektifa visited Tetra Pak’s main production facility in Lund, Sweden, to explore advanced technologies in sustainable dairy production and packaging. The delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Ektifa, and accompanied by Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area.

The visit underlines the end-to-end capabilities that Tetra Pak brings in supporting sustainable dairy production – from equipping the production facility with state-of-the-art processing equipment to sustainable filling lines. Tetra Pak will also provide after-sales support across the value chain. The partnership reflects the focus of the Government of Sharjah to create a fully organic dairy farm and factory that uses cartons for packaging – an environment conscious decision that promotes sustainability.

During the visit, a new agreement was signed to install the Tetra Top Filling Line, a highly innovative filling line for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions at the Meliha Dairy Factory. All products from the factory will use Tetra Top® packaging, which combines the convenience of a bottle with the contemporary look and feel of a carton package. Tetra Top® packaging is suitable for chilled products, ambient yogurt and still drinks – at home and on-the-go. And unlike plastic-based packaging, the Tetra Top is predominantly carton-based, and the light weight, space efficient packages are easy to hold while opening, pouring from and drinking.

A second agreement for utilities generation and distribution was also signed, where Tetra Pak will provide all the necessary utilities, such as steam, air, chilled and processed water, required by the processing equipment and filling machines at the Meliha Factory.

His Excellency Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah and Ektifa, said: “We are thrilled with the welcome we received at Tetra Pak. We are excited to partner with the leading innovator in food and beverages packaging and processing. Tetra Pak’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision to provide organic, home grown and locally produced dairy products to the people of the UAE. This agreement is a significant step forward for both entities. With the advanced processing and packaging technology of Tetra Pak, we are confident in achieving enhanced production efficiency, reduced environmental impact and superior product quality to deliver the best products to our customers, and realize the vision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, to build a strong homegrown company that priorities organic production, sustainability and the highest standards of quality.”

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, said: “We are honoured to be the chosen partner by DAL and Ektifa for the Meliha Dairy Plant, which is one of a kind in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East with its focus on authentic, organic production and sustainability. Hosting the high-level delegation at our main production facility in Lund further underlines our commitment to working with our partners to share advanced technological know-how in sustainable dairy production and packaging. Our differentiating strength is providing end-to-end solutions, from processing, automation, digitization and to filling, which ensures that consumers have access to fresh produce, while also minimizing environmental footprint through sustainable packaging.”

The new agreements for both the Tetra Top Filling line and the utilities generation & distribution services at the Meliha Plant build on an earlier deal signed in January this year relating to the technology that will be rolled out at the processing facility.

