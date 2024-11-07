Johannesburg: Air France-KLM is reflecting on an extraordinary year in South Africa. The airlines have become a gateway for South African travellers to experience the vibrant cultures of France and The Netherlands. Over the years, Air France-KLM has built a strong reputation in South Africa for offering reliable, world-class service while staying committed to sustainability, innovation, and cultural exchange and 2024 saw the brands continuing to build on their incredible footprint in South Africa.

Wilson Tauro, Country Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, comments on the brand’s growing influence in the region: “South Africa remains one of our most important markets in Africa, and we are thrilled to enhance our offerings to meet the needs of our customers here. Our focus is not just on increasing capacity, but also on providing travellers with an exceptional experience—whether through our new aircraft, expanded routes, or sustainability initiatives.”

Building Bridges Between South Africa, France, The Netherlands and The World

Air France-KLM has long been a trusted carrier for South Africans travelling to Europe and beyond. With daily flights between Johannesburg and Paris and seasonal flights between Cape Town and Paris on Air France and daily flights to Amsterdam from both Johannesburg and Cape Town on KLM, the airlines have positioned itself as a key connector between South Africa and two of Europe’s most iconic destinations.

France, known for its rich history, gastronomy, and art, attracts thousands of South African travellers each year. Likewise, the Netherlands, with its picturesque canals, tulip fields, and innovative spirit, has long been a favourite for both business and leisure travellers. Through its dual hubs in Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, Air France-KLM offers seamless connectivity to over 300 destinations worldwide, making it a preferred airline choice for South Africans seeking to explore the world. “We are proud of our growing footprint in South Africa and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the best that Air France-KLM has to offer,” Tauro continues.

New Aircraft for Enhanced Comfort

One of the major highlights for 2024 is the deployment of cutting-edge aircraft on key routes between South Africa and Europe. On the Johannesburg to Paris route, Air France has introduced the Boeing 777, a twin-engine aircraft designed for fuel efficiency and enhanced passenger comfort. “The Boeing 777 is a game changer for this route,” said Tauro. “Not only does it offer superior performance, but it also has a significantly lower carbon footprint, which aligns with our sustainability goals.”

For Cape Town travellers, the Dreamliner is now operating between Cape Town and Paris, offering a seamless travel experience. “We are always looking for ways to improve our services, and the Dreamliner is a perfect fit for our Cape Town passengers. It combines advanced technology with a more comfortable in-flight experience,” Tauro adds.

Seasonal Flights Return to Cape Town

Air France is also pleased to announce the return of its seasonal flights between Cape Town and Paris, giving travellers more flexibility during the high-demand winter season. "We are responding to the growing demand for Cape Town as a premier tourist and business destination. By reintroducing our seasonal flights, we are providing even more opportunities for South Africans to connect with Europe and beyond," said Tauro. Air France recently introduced four weekly flights between Paris and Cape Town to accommodate the increased demand for the holiday season. This offers even more convenience for travellers during this busy period.

Air France Showcases Legacy With ‘Decades Of Connection’ Exhibition

Air France, in collaboration with Alliance Française and the Consulate General of France, is currently hosting a unique, free exhibition titled ‘Decades Of Connection’. The exhibition celebrates Air France's iconic Paris-Johannesburg route. The exhibition unpacks the history of Air France since the company’s inception in 1933, a collection of vintage photographs, advertising posters, and crew uniforms throughout the years, iconic onboard objects and travel memorabilia, a showcase of French style and luxury in Air France’s services, including collaborations with renowned French designers and a look at the world-class French gastronomy served onboard Air France flights. The exhibition is open to the public until 29 November 2024, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 12:00 at the Alliance Française Johannesburg office and is free for anyone to attend.

Commitment to Sustainability

Air France-KLM’s commitment goes beyond offering flights; it’s about creating a future in which travel is sustainable. The airlines have made significant strides in reducing its environmental impact. “Our investment in more fuel-efficient aircraft, such as the Dreamliner on Cape Town routes and the Boeing 777 between Johannesburg and Paris, is a crucial step towards reducing our carbon footprint,” Tauro continues.

Air France-KLM has been a pioneer in adopting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is committed to reducing CO2 emissions across its entire fleet. As part of its environmental goals, the airlines aim to cut its carbon emissions per passenger by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. This focus on sustainability aligns with the global push towards greener tourism and responsible travel.

A Focus on Experience and Convenience

Air France-KLM understands that the modern traveller expects more than just a seat on a plane—they expect an experience. The airlines deliver on this expectation by offering a world-class service, both on the ground and in the air. From the comfort of business class cabins to seamless check-in services and top-tier in-flight dining, Air France-KLM ensures that South African travellers enjoy every aspect of their journey.

Moreover, the airlines’ extensive network of partnerships and codeshare agreements makes it easier than ever for South Africans to reach destinations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and beyond. With easy transfers via Paris or Amsterdam, Air France-KLM ensures a smooth travel experience for passengers heading to a wide range of international destinations.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As Air France-KLM anticipates continued growth in the South African market, it is preparing for a dynamic 2025. Air France-KLM is well-positioned to meet the needs of South Africa’s growing tourism industry. By investing in cutting-edge aircraft, maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, and expanding its network, the airlines are set to remain a leader in international travel for years to come. Travellers can look forward to expanded Wi-Fi offerings on KLM flights, added direct flights between Cape Town and Amsterdam, and a renewed emphasis on sustainable travel.

“2024 has been a transformative year for Air France-KLM in South Africa, and it’s only the beginning,” said Tauro. "We are excited to build on this momentum by providing even more value and choices for our passengers and deepening our commitment to sustainability in all areas of operation."

