• The strategic partnership between ‘Made in Saudi’ program and Nahdi Medical Company aims to support Saudi products, boost their reach across the Kingdom and the region, and contribute to the localization of pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies.

• Nahdi Medical Company is fulfilling it national role by leveraging its widely spread network of pharmacies across the Kingdom to champion national industries and introduce dedicated shelves for Saudi products.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In an effort to support national products and enhance their presence across Nahdi Medical Company’s network of branches, a leader in the pharmacy retail sector in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Exports Development Authority ‘Saudi Exports’, represented by the ‘Made in Saudi’ program, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding ‘MoU’ with Nahdi Medical Company. The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdulrahman Althkair, CEO of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, and Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, during a signing ceremony held at one of Nahdi’s pharmacies in Riyadh.

The signing ceremony also included the launch of the first-ever shelves exclusively dedicated to Saudi national products at Nahdi’s pharmacies. The shelves, that come under the ‘Made in Saudi’ brand, are dedicated to high-quality locally made health related products and medical supplies. Nahdi Medical Company recognizes the importance of providing Saudi products and making them more accessible to Guests while enhancing their awareness of their quality and competitive strength that is on par with global brands. Moreover, Nahdi Medical Company seeks to achieve the common goal it has with the ‘Made in Saudi’ program of encouraging Guests to shop local, in addition to developing and enhancing exports in order to reach global markets.

Eng. Abdulrahman Althkair, CEO of the Saudi Exports Development Authority commented on this agreement and said: “This strategic collaboration with Nahdi Medical Company aligns with the framework of ‘Saudi Exports’ represented by the ‘Made in Saudi’ program to enhance the positioning of Saudi products and facilitate consumers accessing them in both local and global markets. It also emphasizes the importance of fostering effective strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors.” Althakair added: “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting economic diversification and contributing to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by empowering Saudi products locally and enhancing their exports globally.”

From his part, Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, expressed his pride in this partnership and said: “Our strategic partnership with the Saudi Exports Development Authority represented by the ‘Made in Saudi’ program is a true source of national pride. It will play a role in supporting the strategic goals of localizing pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies and contributing to advancing national development on multiple fronts. We have full confidence in the quality of local manufacturing and are committed to reinforcing our trust in our national capabilities, enabling us to compete globally and enter the highest of international ranks, God willing. We are honored to play a key role in promoting the ‘Made in Saudi’ brand and raising awareness of its quality and value. Nahdi has plans in place to actively promote Saudi products within its pharmacies both inside and outside the Kingdom. We will also pursue various joint initiatives with the ‘Made in Saudi’ program, which we believe will add more beats to Saudi society.”

The signing of the MoU between the two entities marks the beginning of several national initiatives in the healthcare sector. This partnership is set to support the localization of pharmaceutical industries, medical supplies, and health products, expanding their availability in sales outlets both inside and outside the Kingdom. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on increasing consumer awareness of the quality of Saudi-made products through joint initiatives, including training programs, workshops related to the 'Made in Saudi' program, and participation in exhibitions and events. These efforts will contribute to driving national economic development and enhancing the perception of Saudi products and services both locally and internationally.

About Nahdi

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing Company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with an integrated healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,100+ stores in 140+ cities in the Kingdom and the UAE, including 9 polyclinics.

Serving around 100 million Guests yearly, Nahdi’s guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full healthcare and retail pharmacy ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 38 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

Follow us on social media: @msnahdimc @nahdihope @nahdihope

Contacts

Media:

Rayyan Dahlawi

Media@Nahdi.sa