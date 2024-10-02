Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with THE RITZ-CARLTON, AMMAN recognized as within the top 20 hotels in the Middle Eastthe #13 in the hotel category in the Middle East.



More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.



Commenting on this accolade, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, our dedication to crafting exceptional experiences is at the core of everything we do. Being recognized by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards is not only an honor but also a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence.



We are committed to ensuring that each guest’s stay is memorable, reflecting our passion for hospitality and our focus on creating lasting connections”.



The Ritz-Carlton, Amman provides a unique destination for both leisure and business guests. Featuring 193 rooms and 34 suites, the hotel is set against the sprawling, modern cosmopolitan city of Amman, providing guests with a stunning view and easy access to this luxurious yet welcoming Middle Eastern destination. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, and its team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen consistently set new standards in luxury hospitality.



This award also follows The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s achievement as the highest-ranked hotel in the ongoing Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey for over 20 months consecutively. Additionally, it is worth noting that the hotel’s Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf was recently recognized in the Hotel Chef Power List 2024 by Hotelier Middle East, reflecting the brand’s excellence across various areas of luxury hospitality.



About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.



