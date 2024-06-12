Dubai, UAE: The Qode is thrilled to announce that Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led boutique developer, has joined its prestigious portfolio. The Qode will be supporting Ellington Properties in their public relations efforts, providing strategic communications and media outreach to enhance their brand presence in the region.

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties has rapidly established itself as a premier developer in Dubai, known for creating exceptionally high-quality and stunning properties and communities that offer first-class living. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops outstanding residences characterized by their design artistry and show-stopping architecture. Its expanding portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House, Ellington Beach House on Palm Jumeirah, and Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate.

The exciting new partnership will see The Qode leverage its extensive public relations and communications expertise to showcase and amplify Ellington’s profound real estate vision. This will focus on comprehensive media outreach, influencer engagement, community engagement, and a strategic suite of thought leadership initiatives. These efforts will showcase Ellington Properties' exemplary future-forward offerings to the public and private sectors, reflecting their vision and adherence to design excellence and uncompromising customer satisfaction.

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO of Ellington Properties, stated, “We are thrilled to work closely with The Qode, who are known for their focused expertise in public relations and long-standing relationship with the luxury industry and consumers. We’re looking forward to this relationship as we work hand in hand to enhance Ellington’s brand presence in the region.”

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.

About Ellington Properties:

