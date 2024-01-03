The UAE’s most awarded Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge, Asia Asia by Solutions Group, continues the journey from the Far East to the Middle East as it unveils fourth destination to its iconic portfolio on Palm Jumeirah, and brand refurbishment as the flagship Pier 7 venue is reimagined

Dubai, UAE: A new era awaits as hospitality pioneer, Solutions Group, opens the doors to its first rooftop Asia Asia destination at Andaz Dubai The Palm, a part of the World of Hyatt Boundless Collection. In partnership with Wasl Asset Management Group, the sleek, sophisticated Pan Asian restaurant and lounge is the fourth in its multi-award-winning portfolio, bringing its exquisite, upscaled look, feel and taste inspired by the ancient Spice Route to the Palm Jumeirah.

Set to be one of the best rooftop dining destinations in the region, Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah terrace will be a stand out feature, capturing such internationally acclaimed landmarks as the Burj Al Arab and newly-crowned queen of hotels, Atlantis The Royal, with expansive views of glittering Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Setting the benchmark for experiential dining, the interiors of the 10,000 square foot venue are intrinsically designed around feeling and connection, redefining accessible opulence with a dedicated dining room and al fresco terrace. Enhancing the tradition with today, the journey through culinary history is complemented by purposefully-selected artifacts, art and furniture from Southern Thailand and Asia. Incorporating vibrant pops of fuschia, touches of gold, and textures of deep timber and plush velvets, the elevated ambiance of soft lighting and deep house music is further brought to life with live cooking stations, open kitchen and engaging bar areas, promising intrigue and interest at every corner.

Culinary Director Rob Rathbone and his team of chefs have further-developed the classic Asia Asia menu, presenting intricate Pan-Asian dishes inspired by the road of the ancient Spice Route that are as beautiful as they are delectable, with the limited edition New Era three course tasting menu with three beverages for AED 250 per person a must-try, available Sunday to Thursday through January.

One of the UAE’s most iconic and much-loved restaurant brands, the all-new Asia Asia Palm Jumeriah is the ultimate day to night dining destination, with its vibrant weekly social lineup set to include a picturesque ladies’ night, highly awarded Saturday Go Geisha brunch and an all-new Sunday session promising to see the weekend out on a, true, high note.

Reservations are now open.

Restaurant reservations: https://www.solutions-leisure.com/venues/asia-asia-palm-jumeirah/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Petra Katusak, Account Manager | petra@z7communications.com

Lily West, Account Executive | lily@z7communications.com

Z7 Communications Asia Asia Team | asiaasia@z7communications.com

Solutions Group

Group Head of PR & Comms

Lucy Gow

E: lucy@solutions-leisure.com

W: www.solutions-leisure.com

About Solutions Group

With over two decades in the hospitality and entertainment sector, globally, Solutions Group has risen to be the UAE’s most awarded F&B group, pioneering the approachable dining, nightlife and entertainment.​​ Ever-growing and evolving to further enhance the experiences and opportunities for residents and visitors alike, through our unparalleled commitment, skill and clarity in direction, we continue to create moments people live for, from day to night. Our dynamic portfolio includes 20 unique and diverse destinations across the bars, restaurants, entertainment and wellness divisions. Leaders in concept creation and hospitality management, we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver experience-driven designs and services.

Innovative, sophisticated but never pretentious, our creative ideation consistently caters to the approachable, experience-driven sector. Our award-winning portfolio and global reputation within the industry is a primary example of our prestige and integrity, combining idyllic locations selected through tailored sourcing with creative innovation and design, leveraged by a proven, professional and highly effective management team.

About Asia Asia

The exquisite flagship restaurant, bar and lounge concept by Solutions Group, Asia Asia first opened its doors to its Dubai Marina location in 2014. With a vision to stimulate the senses, bringing the flavours from the Far East to the Middle East, and transporting the guest away from their day to day, the immersive sensory exploration is a place where ritual meets art. A multi-sensory experience, combining exotic surroundings with experimental cuisine, it is focused on playing homage to the traditional flavours of the ancient Spice Route, fused with the innovative cooking methods of today and interiors rich in history, Asia Asia fast-became one of the region’s most awarded approachable fine dining destinations. In 2021, the brand expanded its position across the emirates to introduce its second outpost at Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, and its third in 2022; Business Bay, Dubai.

Undergoing a brand update through the reimagining of the portfolio interiors and menu in 2023, Asia Asia announced the fourth destination on the famed Palm Jumeirah, and refurbishment of its flagship Pier 7 destination. Elevating the craftsmanship of both culinary creatives and interior masterminds, the all-new portfolio look and feel merges classic artistry with innovative techniques to present a sophisticated, elegant yet sexy experiential dining experience, deviating away from the expected. With an unparalleled attention to detail, the interiors of each venue are intrinsically designed around feeling and connection. Artifacts have been purposefully selected to tell the story of the brand, hand-sourced from across the shores of Asia to complement the cozy velvet booths, soft lighting and deep timbers, with vibrant pops of colour and texture.