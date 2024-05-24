El Jadida, Morocco: In recognition of International Biological Diversity Day, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort reaffirms his position regarding biological diversity preservation. Since 2009, the resort has implemented a pioneering environmental project focused on erosion control and sustainable landscaping. The resort has successfully replanted wild plants to areas where they can better withstand wind erosion.

Enhancing this initiative, the golf course and surrounding areas are covered with "Platinum Paspallum," a grass species tolerant to brackish and recycled water. Thousands of trees and palm trees have also been added, showcasing Mazagan's dedication to environmental sustainability and biodiversity.

“The introduction of 'Platinum Paspallum' and the strategic replanting of native flora reflect our commitment to preserving the natural beauty of our surrounding,” said Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. “Our lush, serene landscapes offer guests a tranquil retreat and greatly demonstrate our responsibility towards the environment.”

The resort's extensive green areas serve as a testament to their ongoing efforts in preserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of the region, and it is worth noting that all of these spaces are watered with water that has been recycled at the resort's dedicated treatment station.

The serene environment, coupled with the resort's luxurious amenities, offers guests a perfect escape where they can enjoy the beauty of nature while experiencing unparalleled comfort. Guests can indulge in a variety of dining options, from fine dining to casual meals. The resort also boasts an expansive spa, fitness center, and a plethora of outdoor activities including horseback riding, water sports, and a state-of-the-art golf course designed by Gary player.

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort invites guests to experience the unique blend of luxury and environmental consciousness. The resort's golf course, surrounded by maintained landscapes, provides an excellent example of how leisure and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. By incorporating sustainable practices into its operations, Mazagan sets a benchmark for responsible tourism in Morocco.