DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities in Nutanix Cloud Platform that will deliver visibility of the power consumption of a Nutanix environment. This will help organizations improve sustainability planning with power consumption based on measurements from the hardware in use, updated in near-real time. Customers will be able to visualize power metrics in their Nutanix dashboard and better understand energy utilization across their environment.

“Energy efficiency metrics are increasingly important for IT infrastructure personnel looking to optimize resources and meet sustainability goals,” said Steve McDowell, Chief Analyst, NAND Research. “Active monitoring of power metrics is an exciting new tool for Nutanix customers struggling to achieve their environmental goals.”

According to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index, 88% of organizations agree that sustainability is a priority and many are taking active steps to implement sustainability initiatives, with the most common being modernizing IT infrastructure. However, organizations often struggle with being able to accurately measure and plan their energy use, and by extension carbon emissions, across their IT estate. Modern IT systems are complex, often involving a mix of on-site servers, co-located platforms, and service provider hosting. This complexity can often make it difficult to access data and insights that would help inform consumers of IT resources of their energy, and wider resource use.

Included in Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI), this new functionality will help customers simplify this process by providing more detailed information on their energy usage rather than estimations based on assumptions or “typical” consumption values. It also builds upon recently released capabilities in Nutanix’s X-Ray benchmarking tool providing power and energy information for comparison alongside other performance metrics (CPU, Memory, IOPS, etc.) for real-world scenarios. This can help customers better understand the power and energy usage for specific simulated workloads and make more informed decisions based on the best available data.

“Organizations across the world have been benefiting from the server-based, webscale architecture of the Nutanix Cloud Platform to actively reduce their datacenter energy consumption,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management at Nutanix. “This new functionality in Prism Central allows customers to visualize real time power usage metrics and report historical data in support of our customers’ sustainability goals.”

Nutanix Customers Highlight Reduction in Energy

With sustainability in mind, IT practitioners strive to strike a balance of performance and efficient delivery of apps, data, and compute. Technologies such as virtualization, containers, and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) consolidate workloads onto fewer physical devices, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions compared to traditional infrastructure. On average, Nutanix customers who shared their experiences using the NCI solution, the HCI-based building block for the Nutanix Cloud Platform, reported over a 70% decrease in physical footprint and a 50% reduction in energy consumption versus their legacy systems. A reduction in energy consumption can lead to a lessening in carbon emissions, helping to minimize the environmental burden of an organization's IT systems.

The power consumption dashboard is currently under development and is the first step to providing users of the Nutanix Cloud Platform with more information and tools to better support their sustainable IT initiatives. More information can be found here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.