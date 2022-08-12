The Next World Forum will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum in Riyadh that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, “is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry”.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8, the inaugural Next World Forum features a who’s who guestlist of the most respected and influential people in esports and gaming.

Speakers at the Next World Forum include:

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation

Chester King, CEO, British Esports & Vice-President, Global Esports Federation

Mario Pérez Guerreira CEO, MENA & Partner, GGTech

Sayo Olowabi, Security General, Africa Esports Development Federation (AEDF)

Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Esports Entertainment Group

Professor Glenn Platt, Armstrong Chair in Emerging Technology, Co-Founder & Director of Esports Program, Miami University

David Schulman, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

Boris Mayencourt, President, E-LVETS & Swiss Esports Federation

Emmanuel Oyelakin, President, Africa Electronic Sports Association

Mo Fadl, Chief Publishing Officer, Bright Star Studios

Madiha 'Madi' Naz, Esports Athlete and Esports Relationship Agent, Division

Philip Wride, CEO, Cheesecake Digital

Noura Al Aquil, Chief Customer Officer & Head of Strategy, SAP

Mark Cai, Content Creator, Esports and Gaming

In addition, the Next World Forum also includes ministers of sport from leading nations across the world, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “In an era where the ability to meet in person to share ideas and collaborate has never been more important, the Next World Forum bridges the gap between virtual-world creativity and real-world development. There are numerous high-level opportunities, that can genuinely shape the future of esports and gaming, which will emanate from the Next World Forum.

“I am hugely excited about the conservations that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, a nation that truly embodies the spirit of transformation and progressive action. In esports and gaming, we are always seeking game changers – and the Next World Forum is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry that we all love and cherish.”

More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most important issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum.

Across two days, the Next World Forum will highlight:

Key tech development challenges affecting the shifting landscape of the gaming and esports ecosystem

Trends including cloud gaming, distribution platform development and appetite for fresh content

The rise of thinking around impact-driven gaming, real-world impact and gaming for innovation across multiple sectors

Solution-based discussion on government attitudes to gaming, ecosystem talent development and infrastructure development

The emerging Saudi market landscape and opportunities to be part of its story

Genre innovations, regulation and legislation

Specific September 7 panel topics at the Next World Forum include the Industry Keynote speech on Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media, Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse, and VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight.

Specific September 8 panel topics at the Next World Forum include Governments as Ecosystem Enablers, Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health, and Build it and They Will Come – The ‘Third Place’ Experience and Rise of Gaming Venues.

The Forum will also feature activations, gaming masterclasses, bilateral meetings, and bring to a close Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, which is currently being held at Boulevard Riyadh City until September 8.

More information on the Next World Forum can be found at https://www.nextwrld.sa.

Gamers8 recap

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, runs daily throughout this summer until September 8 at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City. Elite esports tournaments are featuring alongside a series of big-name concerts, festivals, shows, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

Gamers8 focusses on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone. These four pillars are: Professional Esports, Festivals, Music and ‘The Next World Forum’.

Elite esports teams are competing across: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer. Gamers8 tournaments are broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

In addition, big-name international artists, each of whom is guaranteed to captivate music lovers, are appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event. Over 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, cosplay, magic shows, and much more, are also on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda. Further details, including ticket sales, are available on the event website.