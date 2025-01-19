Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Hajj & Umrah has signed a partnership with Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), to enhance the travel experience for pilgrims visiting the Kingdom. The agreement focuses on improving the booking experience on the Nusuk Hajj platform by providing a wider range of flight options and exploring new initiatives to further ease the journey of pilgrims from around the world.

The agreement, announced at the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Jeddah, builds on Almosafer’s appointment last year as the official flight partner of the Ministry’s Direct Hajj Program through the Nusuk Hajj platform. The Direct Hajj program serves pilgrims from more than 120 countries worldwide through Nusuk Hajj, the exclusive official platform licensed by the Ministry for delivering Hajj services. Last year, more than 14,000 tickets were issued during the 1445 Hajj season as part of this previous partnership.

As part of the partnership, Almosafer will enable pilgrims to access an extensive selection of flight options through its strong network of affiliated airlines. By offering competitive rates and seamless flight ticket issuance, Almosafer aims to simplify the journey to the Kingdom and accommodate the diverse needs of pilgrims under the Direct Hajj program.

The collaboration also serves as a foundation to identify and explore additional opportunities for enhancing the platform’s offerings, reinforcing Almosafer’s commitment to complementing the Ministry’s services through innovative and technology-driven solutions.

E. Abdullah Jamal Jadkarim, Executive Director of Direct Hajj Program, at the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, said: “The Ministry’s top priority is ensuring that pilgrims have access to trusted service providers who can facilitate a smooth and seamless journey to the holy land. Our partnership with Almosafer will enhance the availability of flights at competitive rates and extend the reach of the Nusuk Hajj platform to pilgrims globally.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “Strengthening our position as an official flight partner for the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah is a key milestone for Almosafer. We are committed to ensuring pilgrims from across the globe enjoy seamless access to flight options tailored to suit their needs and budgets. Our digital solutions serve as a gateway to the Kingdom, combining advanced technology and strong airline partnerships to deliver an exceptional booking experience. We are excited to explore additional collaboration points to further enrich the pilgrim journey.”

The Ministry of Hajj & Umrah remains dedicated to enhancing the pilgrim experience by upgrading services and processes in partnership with key stakeholders. Through the Nusuk Hajj platform, the Ministry aims to provide a transparent and efficient digital experience for pilgrims, enabling them to plan their journey with ease and confidence.

Almosafer’s leadership in the travel sector is driven by its advanced proprietary technology, extensive local expertise, and strategic partnerships. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Almosafer continues to work closely with the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah to deliver enhanced travel services, ensuring accessibility and convenience for pilgrims worldwide.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

