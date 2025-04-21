Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia – on World Creativity and Innovation Day – unveils “The Coolest Ihram”, the world’s first high-tech garment designed to cool the body while performing the Islamic rituals of Hajj and Umrah. This pioneering product – developed in partnership with Landor and brrr®, will make its debut during the Arabian Travel Market 2025 (ATM) in Dubai, positioning Saudia at the forefront of Hajj & Umrah innovation.

Envisioned by Saudia, created by Landor and brought to life by leading U.S. cooling fabric company brrr®, the Coolest Ihram, “The Coolest Ihram” uses patented cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to lower your skin temperature by 1-2°C depending on environment and individual metabolic rate. Along with UPF 50+ sun protection, this lab-tested, athletic-grade technology creates a cool personal microclimate for each pilgrim, while adhering to the Islamic principles of Ihram for both men and women.

The launch comes at a pivotal time, as the Kingdom prepares for Hajj this summer while mobilizing efforts to ensure a safe and successful pilgrimage season. As the leading Hajj & Umrah carrier, Saudia aims to set a new benchmark in religious tourism, adding to its commitment of supporting the Kingdom’s targets of six million Hajj pilgrims and 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030.

Essam Akhonbay, VP Marketing at Saudia, said: "At Saudia, we are committed to continuous innovation across all aspects of aviation. Our goal is to enhance the travel experience for every guest. 'The Coolest Ihram' exemplifies our dedication to pioneering advancements that ensure comfort and focus on what truly matters during their journey."

Offering Landor’s perspective, Luc Speisser, Global Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, said: “We saw an opportunity not only to elevate Saudia’s brand internationally, but to do it in a meaningful way, making a positive difference to passengers, during the journey of a lifetime. As a brand, Saudia promises innovation, and with the “Coolest Ihram”, they’re putting that promise into practice.”

Mary-Cathryn Kolb, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of brrr®, said: “We were incredibly excited to partner with Landor and Saudia on this project, because we knew the difference it would make to pilgrims, in one of the most important moments of their lives. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to build new relationships and break new ground, while demonstrating the performance power of our fabrics.”

The “Coolest Ihram” will be available to Saudia guests beginning of June 2025, with further details to be announced soon.

