New Project Unveiled with Rooftop, Wellness Amenities & Community-Driven Design, Building on Developer’s Success in Dubai South

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development LLC has officially launched its premium residential project in the UAE, unveiling Lincoln Star Residence II—a thoughtfully crafted wellness-focused community that blends architectural elegance with sustainable urban living.



This announcement follows the resounding success of the developer’s inaugural project, Lincoln Star Residence in Dubai South, which is on track for handover and has already gained recognition for its timely construction and investor confidence.

Elevating Urban Living with Design and Wellness Innovation

The new project, aims to redefine affordable luxury with a unique focus on wellness, design intelligence, and lifestyle accessibility. The development offers a diverse portfolio of homes including studios, 1BHK, 2BHK, and spacious 3BHK duplexes—ranging from 37 sq.m to nearly 200 sq.m—crafted to cater to families, and global investors alike.



Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Lincoln Star Residence II features:

- Elegant amenities: jacuzzi, swimming pool, halotherapy room, yoga, jogging, BBQ area, and kitchen garden.

- Community-friendly design: parks, buggy-friendly pathways, children’s play zones, and a dedicated school within the premises.

- Modern security and convenience: 24x7 surveillance, easy access to public transit, and integrated food and retail outlets.

Building on Strong Market Momentum

“The market response to Lincoln Star Residence exceeded our highest expectations. With this second project, we’re scaling that momentum into a truly holistic lifestyle community,” said Mr. Ovais Latif, CEO & Founding Partner, Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development LLC.

“From halotherapy to rooftop serenity, this project reflects our commitment to value-driven innovation and sustainability. It’s more than a residence—it’s a sanctuary,” added Mr. Ankit Kumar Alagh , COO & Founding Partner Lincoln Rise Real Estate Development LLC.

A Strategic Address in Dubai’s Next Growth Corridor

Lincoln Star Residence II is positioned in one of Dubai’s emerging lifestyle corridors, offering easy access to global transport hubs and business centers. It stands as a beacon of community living, wellness, and long-term investment value.

Lincoln Rise Real Estate continues its journey of transforming the UAE’s residential landscape—delivering homes that inspire, nurture, and evolve with modern lifestyles.