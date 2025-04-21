All Mastercard credit and debit cardholders can now enjoy up to six months of Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost, unlocking a world of savings and entertainment, including fast and free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Exclusive Savings

Saudi National Bank cardholders will enjoy added exclusive shopping discounts with their Mastercard provided Amazon Prime membership.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mastercard and Amazon today announced an innovative collaboration that will bring the convenience and value of Amazon Prime to millions of Mastercard cardholders in Saudi Arabia. All Mastercard credit or debit card customers will be able to receive three to six months of Amazon Prime, giving them access to Prime’s full suite of benefits. This includes fast, free shipping on eligible items, free international shipping for Amazon.sa customers, Prime Video streaming, Prime Gaming, and exclusive Prime deals. This latest offering reinforces Mastercard and Amazon’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and premium services to their customers. This collaboration brings Mastercard and Amazon’s technology expertise to deliver convenience, and security to millions of customers.

“Consumers are continuously looking for unique and tailored choices that contribute to convenient lifestyles. We are delighted to team up with Amazon where we are supporting consumer choices as they not only look to elevate their digital experiences but make conscious decisions to move towards a more cashless society,” said Adam Jones, Executive Vice President, Division President of West Arabia, Mastercard.

Mastercard holders of the Saudi National Bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also get to enjoy up to SAR 200 in additional shopping benefits once they join Amazon Prime via Mastercard’s hosted benefits portal:

https://elevate.mastercard.com/amazon-sa. Mastercard customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime through the Mastercard benefit portal by entering their eligible card details. After verification, they will be directed to Amazon for seamless signup. Standard and Gold cardholders receive three months of complimentary Amazon Prime, Titanium and Platinum cardholders receive four months, while World and World Elite card holders receive six months of complimentary amazon prime. This offer is exclusively for new Amazon Prime members.

“At Amazon, we are always looking for ways to make online shopping more seamless and rewarding. Our collaboration with Mastercard brings together their trusted payment solutions and the many benefits of Amazon Prime to enhance convenience for customers in Saudi Arabia. With fast and free delivery on hundreds of thousands of items, exclusive deals, and award-winning entertainment, Prime already offers incredible value. Collaborating with Mastercard allows us to extend these benefits to even more customers, making online shopping easier and more accessible,” said Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia.

Amazon Prime is a membership program combining savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership with more than 200 million Prime members around the world. Amazon customers in Saudi Arabia can subscribe to Prime by downloading the Amazon App or on the website on amazon.sa/prime.

