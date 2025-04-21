Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based integrated marketing agency Bright Company welcomes security technology standards organisation, ONVIF into its client roster of technology, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, finance, consultancy, government, and security clients.

Bright Company was appointed as the communications partner for ONVIF on 1 March 2025, after a competitive pitch process. Their scope includes developing and implementing the PR, Events, Social Media, and Content strategy to strengthen the brand’s presence across the Middle East, with specific focus on UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Established in 2008, ONVIF is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to standardize communication between IP-based physical security products, such as video security cameras. In the UAE, ONVIF standardisation is an existing element of the Technical Specifications and Requirements of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

Commenting on the collaboration, Kiera Doherty, Managing Director of Bright Company, said, “ONVIF is on a mission to transform the physical security industry through standardisation, meanwhile our region is growing rapidly in terms of business, communities, cities, and infrastructure. This is the perfect time for ONVIF to expand their presence and engagement here. Creating a clear and focused communications strategy will be the key to success.”

Bright Company has a track record of success delivering integrated marketing and communications programmes for technology organisations, complex businesses, and niche brands to drive authentic engagement opportunities and reach their target audiences.

After two-decades working client-side and agency-side for companies including Weber Shandwick and British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Kiera Doherty founded Bright Company in Dubai in 2021. Their team of experts provide integrated marketing solutions, including PR, Digital, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Branding, and Content Creation to B2B organisations.

