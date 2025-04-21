Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV), a joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE), has signed a strategic agreement with AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) to enhance the charging experience for electric vehicle customers across the UAE.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of EVIS 2025 (Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit), further reinforces the UAE’s commitment to accelerating sustainable mobility and future-ready transport solutions. Attendees included Hicham Ezzahid, CEO, Badr Al Awadhi, Chief Commercial Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Operating Officer, representing UAEV; and Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of the Mobility Services division, Sara O’hara, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, and Sandeeep Arora, Director Business Excellence, representing AW Rostamani Group.

Through its flagship automotive business, AWR Group is the exclusive distributor of Zeekr and smart vehicles in the UAE, managing both sales and after-sales services for the two next-generation electric vehicle brands. Through this agreement, AWR Group will offer charging credits to customers who buy Zeekr and smart electric vehicles leveraging on the UAEV’s network across the UAE. These credits can be easily activated through the UAEV app and used at any UAEV station across the country, providing drivers with convenient, hassle -free access to one of the UAE’s fastest-growing charging networks.

Commenting on the agreement, Hicham Ezzahid, CEO of UAEV, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to make electric vehicle adoption easier, more rewarding, and truly accessible for everyone in the UAE. These types of collaborations not only enhance the ownership experience but also accelerate the nation’s transition to clean mobility.

Strategic partnerships like this are essential to building long-term consumer trust in electric transportation. When infrastructure and innovation move in lockstep, adoption becomes a natural outcome.”

“This is more than a business collaboration—it’s a strategic alliance that puts customer education, accessibility, and sustainability at the forefront,” said Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of the Mobility Services division at AW Rostamani Group, “We are not just supporting electric vehicles adoption—we’re enabling a new standard for how people move.”

Ouahmane added:

“AW Rostamani Group is committed to supporting the UAE’s vision for a net-zero future. This partnership with UAEV addresses a critical market need for robust charging infrastructure, enabling the adoption of electric vehicles across the country.”

The collaboration directly supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and National Electric Vehicles Policy by enhancing accessibility and convenience for EV drivers, while promoting the adoption of climate-smart transportation solutions. Collectively, these efforts are projected to reduce over 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ by 2030—a significant step toward a more sustainable, low-emission future.

With 122 charging ports already operational—including numerous ultra-fast chargers—and plans to reach 300 by the end of 2025, UAEV is the largest EV network in the Northern Emirates and continues to expand nationwide. Its high-speed DC charging stations are strategically located to give drivers the confidence to travel freely, easing concerns about range and charging accessibility.

Charging constraints and range anxiety have long been barriers to wider EV adoption in the UAE. Through this collaboration, AWR Group and UAEV are jointly addressing these challenges—removing one of the most common concerns among prospective EV buyers and paving the way for broader adoption through convenient, reliable, and accessible charging solutions.

This initiative also contributes to UAEV’s broader mission of building a seamless and dependable charging network that supports the entire EV journey—from the initial purchase decision to everyday use. By bridging the gap between product and infrastructure, the partnership simplifies EV ownership and empowers customers with a more confident, connected driving experience.

The charging credit programme will be launched in the coming months. Zeekr and smart drivers will be encouraged to download the UAEV app to redeem their credits and enjoy seamless access to UAEV’s national network.

About UAEV

Launched in May 2024 as a joint venture between Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAEV is dedicated to accelerating the UAE’s transition to sustainable mobility by building a fast, accessible electric vehicle charging network across all seven emirates.

UAEV supports the UAE’s broader vision for a cleaner future and plays a key role in implementing the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Demand Side Management Programme, targeting a 40% improvement in transport energy efficiency. By expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the company encourages wider EV adoption among individuals and businesses, contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

Backed by EtihadWE’s proven track record in delivering reliable utility services, UAEV aims to become a national leader in e-mobility infrastructure. It leverages cutting-edge charging technology to offer ultra-fast services and seamless user experiences at convenient, strategic locations.

In 2024 alone, UAEV deployed over 100 charging stations, with plans to roll out 200 more in 2025 — bringing the total to 300 by year-end. This expansion enhances coverage across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the remaining emirates, ensuring easy access for all drivers. Looking ahead, UAEV is committed to long-term growth with a goal to install more than 1,000 high-speed DC chargers by 2030 — powering the UAE’s energy transition and sustainability goals.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include automotive, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.

For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.

