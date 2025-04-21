Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: PepsiCo today inaugurated its new and expanded Regional Headquarters (RHQ) for the Middle East in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The headquarters spans 2,800 square meters and has capacity for over 150 employees.

PepsiCo’s executive leadership were joined by senior government officials, members of the media and special guests to mark the occasion. A delegation from PepsiCo’s global leadership team, led by Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, had also visited the new RHQ to mark the milestone.

Addressing guests, Ahmed El Sheikh, President and General Manager for Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Foods at PepsiCo, said: “PepsiCo has been a partner in the Middle East for nearly 70 years, and the Kingdom remains at the heart of our growth strategy. Our new RHQ in Riyadh signals our firm and long-term commitment to this region’s future and its people – through job creation, agricultural partnerships, social impact and environmental stewardship.”

PepsiCo has invested over SAR 9 billion ($2.4 billion) in Saudi Arabia over the last eight years, including SAR 199 million ($53 million) in 2023 in expanding its Dammam facility. Today, PepsiCo operates across 86 locations in the Kingdom and, together with its franchise partners, employs nearly 9,000 people. The company also sources 100% of its potatoes locally to serve the regional market.

At the inauguration, PepsiCo announced plans to launch a new SAR 30 million ($8 million) regional R&D center this year in Saudi Arabia, serving as a central hub for product and packaging innovations in the GCC. The hub will include a state-of-the-art culinary facility for creating live prototypes and testing products and seasonings. It will also feature a first-of-its-kind immersive sensory studio to generate deep consumer insights and help PepsiCo to tailor its product portfolio to the region’s consumer preferences.

Mohamed Shelbaya, Senior Vice President & General Manager of MENA Beverages, said: “The Middle East represents a key global market for PepsiCo. We are not only expanding our footprint but also innovating our product portfolio to meet the preferences of a young and dynamic consumer base, which makes up nearly half the region’s population.”[1]

PepsiCo runs several social impact programs from its RHQ, such as MENA Innovates, which drives sustainable innovation across the region and includes initiatives like the Youth Impact Studio, focused on building entrepreneurship and leadership skills among Arab youth. It also operates Tamakani, its flagship initiative supporting the empowerment and career development of Saudi women.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more information, contact DL-MECOM@pepsico.com, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on

X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCoMiddleEast.