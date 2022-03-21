ABU DHABI: A new fetal medicine and therapy center has been opened at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in association with the world-renowned fetal medicine expert Prof. Kypros Nicolaides. Famously known as the ‘Father of Fetal Medicine,’ he is a Professor in the Fetal Medicine Research Institute at King's College Hospital, London.

The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center was inaugurated during a special ceremony at Burjeel Medical City, the largest medical care facility under the banner of VPS Healthcare, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The center is part of a collaboration between Prof. Kypros and the Fetal Medicine Department at the hospital.

Fetal Medicine is a branch of medicine specialising in monitoring the health concerns of the mother and fetus, during pregnancy, in the lead up to birth, and post-birth of the child. Medical care and therapy in this area include the assessment of fetal growth and wellbeing; identifying and diagnosing any fetal abnormalities or complications, developing a treatment plan for them; and providing counselling and support for parents.

It is not uncommon for pregnant women in the region to travel to the West to seek care through in utero surgery for complex fetal problems. Fetal surgery can be used to treat spina bifida, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and twin to twin transfusion to improve outcomes of babies. As the first-of-its-kind facility in the MENA region, the center is designed to meet the increasing requirement for fetal medicine and therapy.

To achieve this, the department has enlisted the services of international maternal, neonatal, and pediatric experts from Fetal Medicine Research Institute, King’s College Hospital, London. The medical team at the center led by Dr. Mandeep Singh, Medical Director and Consultant in Maternal & Fetal Medicine of Burjeel Farha, will work in collaboration with Prof. Nicolaides in managing complex problems affecting babies and expectant mothers. Dr. Mandeep is the former Director of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine Center at Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK, and has worked with Prof. Nicolaides for the last 18 years.

Commenting on this significant development, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare, said,

The launch of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center at Burjeel Medical City is a momentous occasion as it is the first-of-its-kind integrated facility in the region. This is a decisive step toward providing comprehensive fetal care to patients undergoing high-risk pregnancies in the UAE. The department will offer high-quality services to facilitate the best outcomes for both the mother and the baby during pregnancy, labour, delivery, and the postpartum period.” “

Prof. Kypros has revolutionised the field of fetal medicine through his extensive research and medical practice achievements, from introducing intrauterine blood transfusions for fetal anaemia, to carrying out endoscopic laser surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. He is a recipient of the Grand Cross of Makarios III – the highest civilian honour awarded by Cyprus. He was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2020, one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine, for his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics.

Prof. Kypros said, “This unique collaboration aims to offer high-quality care in fetal medicine and fetal surgery in the UAE and the MENA region. At the center, we aim to provide the many aspects of care in fetal medicine that are not available in the country at present. We are conducting research studies in gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and preterm delivery and hope that patients from Burjeel Hospitals can participate in the future. Ultimately, I wish to improve the outcome of pregnancies and save many more babies and mothers. I am proud of this collaboration with the department, and I hope it will continue for a long time in future.”

Dr. Vayalil further commented, “Prof. Kypros is a highly regarded maternal and fetal medicine expert who has worked towards providing comprehensive care to mothers and babies. He has developed several innovative fetal diagnostics, interventions, and surgical techniques during his long and extensive career. This partnership is a great honour for us, and it will play a valuable role in strengthening our capabilities in this field.”

Medical professionals from the UAE and internationally came together at BMC on the launch day, to gain new insights about fetal medicine from Professor Kypros, who spoke on the latest developments in the industry and outlook for the future.

