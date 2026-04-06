Dubai, UAE, April– Mira Developments has unveiled Richmond District, a new branded residential development in Al Furjan and the area’s first fully integrated master plan, created in collaboration with John Richmond. Located next to Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Richmond District brings together five residential towers, one office tower, and a shared podium designed around water, wellness and everyday convenience.

The project was officially introduced on April 2 during a large-scale Grand Unveiling event, attended by over 4,000 guests. The main celebration took place at Baoli Dubai, with a simultaneous live broadcast hosted at African Queen, connecting audiences across both venues. Among the notable attendees was Mena Marano, CEO of John Richmond.

The development brings John Richmond’s visual language into the built environment through tailored lines, rock-inspired attitude and confident detailing. Studios and apartments are shaped by the brand’s unmistakable aesthetic, extending it beyond fashion into a fully realised residential concept. A key element of the architecture is its adaptive mashrabiya system of windows and shutters – a contemporary interpretation of a traditional feature that allows residents to control light, privacy and airflow while improving comfort and reducing heat.

The architectural design was developed by Marco Casamonti of Archea Associati in close collaboration with John Richmond. As Richmond recalls, “From the moment we met, there was an immediate connection. Marco understands my work and translated my style through his own design.”

The amenity offering includes Technogym-equipped fitness areas for ladies and gents, an outdoor sports area and a yoga space. At ground level, cafés and retail are integrated into the development, while services such as valet parking, concierge support, cleaning and room service extend its hospitality-led character.

Al Furjan offers a more established residential setting than many newer parts of Dubai, with schools, parks and everyday infrastructure already in place. At the same time, it remains highly connected, with Dubai Marina around eight minutes away, Palm Jumeirah approximately ten minutes, Downtown Dubai under twenty minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport roughly twenty minutes by car.

Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said: “What makes Richmond District stand out is the way connectivity, architecture and brand identity come together in one place. Its location next to Discovery Gardens Metro Station gives residents direct access to the city, while the mashrabiya feature gives the project a visual character that feels entirely new for Al Furjan. Together with John Richmond’s aesthetic, it sets a new architectural tone for the area.”

Omar Gull, Managing Director of Mira Developments, added: “We saw an overwhelming response to Richmond District. We expected around 2,000 guests, but over 4,000 joined us. We had to host two separate presentations across different venues to accommodate everyone. At one point, it even caused traffic in the area. But more than anything, it reflects the resilience of Dubai’s real estate market and the clear demand for high-quality, branded developments.”

With Richmond District, Mira Developments expands its portfolio of branded, design-led developments across the Middle East and Europe, while the scale and energy of the Grand Unveiling event reflect a market moving with confidence. Even against a backdrop of recent regional tension, the evening carried a clear sense of continuity – a reminder that Dubai’s real estate sector remains active, composed, and firmly forward-looking.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments is known for delivering branded, fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle names, including Bentley Home, ETRO Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi, John Richmond and Gianfranco Ferré Home. Whether a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, each Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services, every detail is thoughtfully considered. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

About John Richmond

Established in London in the 1980s, John Richmond is not just a fashion label, but a lifestyle manifesto where music, street culture and couture meet. Its iconic DNA blends irreverence with luxury, turning every collection into a stage for self-expression. Today John Richmond continues to grow globally through a flagship store in Milan, mono-brand boutiques, leading department stores, digital channels, and a curated network of partners. Its universe extends across the main line John Richmond, the independent Richmond X, John Richmond Kids, Richmond Underwear, and lifestyle projects spanning eyewear, fragrances, jewelry, furniture, and amenities.