Mr. Hossam Heiba: The project, spanning 40 acres with an investment cost of EGP 1.5 billion, will provide over 4,500 job opportunities.

Chairman of Maxim Group: The project will become a global destination for medical tourism, ensuring sustainable income in foreign currency.

Cairo – Mr. Hossam Heiba, the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), signed a Contract Agreement to establish Egypt's first medical and health resort in the investment zone in Al-Saf, Giza. The agreement was signed between the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Misr Investment for Development (a subsidiary of the Authority), and Maxim Group, in the presence of Mr. Walid El-Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director of Egypt Investment Company for Development, and Dr. Mohamed Karar, Chairman of Maxim Group.

According to the contract, Maxim Group will develop, manage, and operate the investment zone affiliated with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Al-Saf, transforming it into Egypt's first medical and health resort, named "Naya Wellness Resort." The resort will integrate healthcare and hospitality services, becoming a unique center for medical tourism in Egypt, in alignment with the state's plan for healthcare sector development.

"We have developed and enhanced the investment zone in Al-Wadi, Al-Saf, Giza, covering an area of 40 acres, with an investment cost of EGP1.5 billion. The project is expected to generate more than 4,500 job opportunities after operation. We aim to leverage the area as a focal point for medical, tourism, service, craft, and commercial activities, contributing significantly to the economic development of the project's residence area and the Egyptian economy as a whole," said Mr. Hossam Heiba, the CEO of GAFI. "The project represents a successful model of collaboration between the government and the private sector, in line with the state's ownership policy document emphasizing empowering the Egyptian private sector and increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), whether through managing and operating zones, maintenance, promoting investment opportunities, or other activities that support the investment environment."

Mr. Walid El-Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director of Egypt Investment Company for Development, stated "Craft activities would be a key part of the investment zone's activities in Al-Saf, benefiting from Giza’s uniqueness in handicrafts and heritage industries passed down through generations, especially in villages like Kerdasa and El-Haraniya, along with the abundance of skilled labor. These industries will help in promoting tourist destinations in Giza as well."

"The project is the first of its kind in Egypt, featuring multiple medical specialties and hosting top doctors from various countries worldwide. This uniqueness positions the project as a global destination for medical tourism, ensuring a sustainable influx of foreign currency. Additionally, it will employ hundreds of doctors and healthcare professionals," said Dr. Mohamed Karar, Chairman of Maxim Group. "Our partnership with the Authority is an implementation of our strategy towards diversity and continuous development in projects across various investment sectors. We are currently focusing on exploring diverse investment opportunities and entering new sectors to enhance the group's overall investments. This aligns with our investment vision in building and developing a diverse and sustainable portfolio of strategic projects in hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and commercial sectors, aiming to serve the community and provide various services to clients, reflecting the group's environmental, economic, and social responsibilities."

The resort is planned to offer integrated activities for all visitors, improving their physical and mental health while adhering to the highest service and hospitality standards. It will leverage the distinctive location of the investment zone to provide river and land transportation services, along with the possibility of seaplane services. The resort will include medical clinics for comprehensive examinations, laboratories, cosmetic clinics, accommodation hotels, restaurants, and various spaces for hosting events and workshops.

About Maxim Group:

Founded in 1980, Maxim Group has emerged as one of the leading investment groups with over 40 years of experience. The group comprises more than 25 companies operating in eight different sectors, including real estate development, hospitality, commercial and entertainment centers, industries, medical services, sports, communications, transportation, and the Maxim Charity Foundation. Over the years, the company has successfully served more than 10,000 clients through the collaboration of over 4,000 employees. The group's project portfolio extends across four governorates: Cairo, Port Said, Ismailia, and Sharm El Sheikh, managing and developing prominent projects such as Royal Maxim Kempinski, Maxim Canal Residence, Maxim Country Club, and the Commercial Area at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and Cairo Lake.