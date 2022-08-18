In an effort from Vatel Bahrain to strengthen the relations and links between the college in Bahrain and the headquarters of Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Lyon, France, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, met with the Founding President of the Vatel Group, Mr. Alain Sebban.

Al Khalifa presented the latest developments of Vatel Bahrain and reviewed the progressive actions of the new management of Vatel Bahrain, during the meeting.

The exchange of experiences between all campuses of Vatel during the annual Vatel conference was highlighted, which will be held in October of this year in Montenegro.

General Director of Vatel College in Bahrain stressed the importance of strengthening relations and links between the college’s branch in Bahrain, and other Vatel locations across the globe, especially Vatel’s headquarters in Lyon in France, as it holds a significant role in the college’s graduates’ profile and their prompt employment locally and internationally.

Al Khalifa stated that Vatel Bahrain is keen to provide support for students' acquisition of practical experience in the hotel, tourism, and hospitality sectors through communication with various branches.

Al Khalifa noted that Vatel Bahrain continues to work with several international entities to develop the Bahrain branch as a leading educational institution in the field of hotel, tourism, and hospitality.

The Founding President of the Vatel Group, Mr. Alain Sebban, expressed his happiness to meet with the General Director of the Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School in Bahrain, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, praising the development plans of the new management of Vatel Bahrain.

Sebban confirmed Vatel Group’s support to increase opportunities for cooperation between Vatel Bahrain and the various locations of the College and to provide excellent opportunities for students to gain proficient international experiences in this field.

