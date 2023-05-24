Launch followed by The First Group’s 17th management agreement recently executed to operate ZOYA Health and Wellbeing Resort

Dubai-UAE: The First Group, one of the region’s fastest-growing, end-to-end hospitality solutions providers, is extending its presence in the GCC with the launch of a new dedicated hotel management division, which will provide third-party management services to owners and investors looking to maximise the commercial potential of their hotel and hospitality assets.

With a proven track record of launching and operating some of the UAE’s most successful upscale hotels and homegrown F&B brands, The First Group will leverage its proven expertise to offer best-in-class services and solutions to maximise the revenue-generating potential of clients' assets.

"We're proud to launch our new third-party hotel management business and are committed to setting the benchmark for excellence in one of the world's top hospitality markets. Our goal is to ensure that every property we manage operates to its maximum potential, remains adaptable to the latest market trends, and delivers exceptional guest experiences and strong financial returns for our partners,” said Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group.

The launch of this dynamic new operation coincides with The First Group being appointed to manage the prestigious ZOYA Health and Wellbeing resort in Al Zorah, Ajman. ZOYA, which is the region's first fully integrated wellness resort, offers a unique and holistic approach to mind and body rejuvenation. The agreement reflects The First Group's commitment to expanding its portfolio of upscale hotels and lifestyle destinations while providing exceptional experiences to its guests and strong returns to its partners.

“ZOYA Health and Wellbeing Resort marks our 17th management agreement in the region. We are truly excited to bring our all-encompassing hospitality management approach to the wellness sector. Our team of highly experienced property managers, hotel operations and F&B professionals work in sync to elevate the performance of every hospitality asset we manage, ensuring they operate to their maximum potential and deliver the strongest returns,” said David Thomson, Senior Vice President, Brand & Business Development at The First Group.

The First Group currently operates seven hotels in the UAE, and its core service offering represents a comprehensive approach to hospitality management. From sales and marketing, financial management, and human resources to the day-to-day running of the property itself, The First Group manages every operational aspect on behalf of its owner-partners. This ensures that each property under its management operates at its maximum commercial potential while remaining highly adaptable and ideally positioned to capitalise on the latest regional and global trends.

The First Group's proven industry success over the past two decades has made it a first-choice partner for some of the world’s most-respected hotel brands. The launch of its dedicated hotel management division marks an important chapter for the company as it pursues its long-term international expansion plans.

About The First Group

The First Group was founded in 2005 and is now recognised as the UAE’s leading end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, specialising in upscale hotel, F&B and lifestyle developments and investments. As a dynamic and highly integrated firm with local and international expertise, it delivers exceptional services to investors, partners and operators from more than 146 countries worldwide.

Over the past two decades, The First Group has built a robust and diverse portfolio of recognised hospitality and leisure assets, including award-winning upscale hotels and residences, innovative F&B brands and unique lifestyle offerings. The firm’s specialised services in hotel and hospitality management and extensive value-added client support has established it as an industry leader in end-to-end solutions for global investors.

