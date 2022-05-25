Mall IQ, a US-based Location Intelligence and AI Platform, has signed a partnership agreement with global loyalty and rewards solutions provider, the ENTERTAINER, to provide cutting-edge location technology.

The ENTERTAINER will be able to utilize the technology to measure real time buying behaviour, before customers have made a transaction, in specific locations such as malls. In the long term, this will lead to enhanced customer loyalty as well as improved activation, retention and basket size.

Mall IQ serves banks, fintechs, payment and loyalty platforms across the globe and develops cutting edge, scalable, location-based mobile engagement, analytics and AI platforms that don’t require hardware. Serving customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Mall IQ’s vision is to digitize real-time purchase intent in the physical world making it insightful and actionable for mobile apps.

Batu Sat, P.h.D, Cofounder & CEO of Mall IQ. Inc. said: “Managing a loyalty app is a delicate issue. If you communicate too frequently, you risk irritating your customers. But if you don’t communicate at all, they won’t know what they are missing. Mall IQ has been supporting the ENTERTAINER to manage this delicate topic smoothly. We are extremely proud to be signing this agreement and look forward to continuing to work closely with the ENTERTAINER on future customer loyalty solutions that add value.”

The ENTERTAINER business operates in a number of different countries across the Middle East, South Africa, UK and Southeast Asia, and has a rich portfolio of clients spanning financial services, telecommunications, retail and government entities among others.

Ahmed Gaber, Chief Revenue Officer at the ENTERTAINER business, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with a market leader to incorporate solutions that optimize our loyalty programs. This technology has huge potential to transform the way we look at things like customer behaviour and will help us to better understand their needs. Thanks to our partnership with Mall IQ, we will be able to further enhance our product offerings and establish our business as a key player in the loyalty and rewards space.”

About the ENTERTAINER

Founded in 2001, the ENTERTAINER is a leading provider of incentive offers across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. The company has enjoyed phenomenal growth under a strong partner network, corporate loyalty and a broad base of delighted customers. The ENTERTAINER offers 30 consumer products and six B2B solutions across eight countries with over 3600 merchants globally.

About Mall IQ Inc.

Founded in 2015 in Silicon Valley, CA, they develop cutting-edge, scalable, location-based mobile engagement, analytics and AI platforms, serving customers in North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia. Empowering Banks, Credit Unions, FinTechs, Loyalty Platforms and Retailers by Digitizing Real-Time Purchase Intent in the Physical World.

They offer the most scalable and privacy-first Location Intelligence & AI Platform for mobile apps that is store-level accurate, both indoor and outdoor without any hardware deployments.

Additionally, they enable their clients to better monetize their current customers and increase revenues and their most important KPIs such as activation, frequency, wallet share and retention via curated real-time mobile engagement.

