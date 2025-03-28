DUBAI, UAE: Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is set to bring the freshest updates to its breakthrough innovations to the Middle East during the DEAL Expo (Dubai World Trade Centre, 8 to 10 April, booth #Z5-110).

After its successful launch at the recent Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas, the EMBED ECOSYSTEM is expected to gain even more traction in Middle East’s upcoming trade shows:

“Guests, experiences, staff, operations, bookings, payments, sales, reports—the integration of these tech components is critical to the success of an FEC.​ The EMBED ECOSYSTEM is designed to redefine and elevate the way these interact and integrate with each other, enabling and empowering operators to create the ultimate cashless, cloud-based system that exceeds their business needs for a seamless guest experience,” shares Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

According to a study by Allied Market Research, the FEC market in the Middle East region is at unprecedented growth and development. Majority of the US-based FEC developers and operators are expanding their presence in region, including Embed’s long-time customer and industry giant Dave & Buster’s, announcing its first multi-country deal in KSA, UAE, and Egypt in a 5-year plan to open 11 new franchise locations in the region.

Early this year, CEO Renee Welsh and CTO Andy Welsh recently relocated from Singapore to Dubai, UAE, Embed’s HQ in EMEA, to deepen Embed's roots in a region with many Embed customers and unparalleled growth. Rob McMenamin, the Majid Al Futtaim group’s former Director of Leisure & Entertainment for 12 years, also joins the team as EMEA General Manager.

“It’s the new era of the Embed Ecosystem in the region,” says Sara Paz (CMO and Chief Growth Officer). “We’re setting a new standard in the industry with fresh and meaningful updates to our system, modified for hyper-customisation and deeper integrations. With the rise of the API, the Embed Ecosystem is the paradigm shift that begins the consumer experience revolution, where we enable operators to create experiences they want with greater customisation and flexibility.”

The Embed Ecosystem comes with updates to the TOOLKIT POS component SALES, which now has real-time, cloud-based sync with the KIOSK+ for real-time business visibility. BOOKINGS, the end-to-end online reservation platform for FEC events, is now powered up with a KIOSK+ integration so guests can enjoy other FEC offerings like arcades or F&B while they wait for their slot instead of queueing at activities like bowling. Aside from this integration, the KIOSK+ update includes a full 27” LCD touchscreen interface, a UI operators can re-theme using Embed’s customizable API, and multiple-value game card purchase functionality.

“This undoubtedly marks a shift in the industry, highlighting the results of strategic relationships with global tech giants. Our partnership with Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services for our solutions, along with FEC leaders like Magic Planet MAF, Global Village, and SALA Entertainment puts us in a position to disrupt the disparate digital systems plugging into hardware, which is the current industry norm,” explains Andy Welsh (CTO). “Now, operators can have it all without needing to plug it all.​ They can connect it all to sync it all—and with today’s consumer demands and global business trends, that’s more like it.”

Experience the Embed Ecosystem exactly how you like it to catch the dynamic Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in action at the show, like the award-winning, Apple-and-Google-certified Mobile Wallet and STATS business intelligence dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Attendees can expect free demos of its roster of integrated hardware and software solutions like smartTOUCH+ card readers, KIOSK+, and TOOLKIT suite, and a full line of game cards and wearable media.

About Embed:

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximize revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed’s platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks, and more - all integrated and accessible via mobile. With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.