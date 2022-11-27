Cairo: In line with the Egyptian Banking Institute’s (EBI), the official training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), focus for developing youth skills to qualify them to be prepared for the Egyptian job market, EBI signed a memorandum of understanding with the Faculty of Financial and Administrative Sciences at Pharos University in Alexandria, to provide a set of training programs in different fields for its students & graduates to support the development of their personal and technical skills.

Dr. Abdel Aziz Nosseir, Executive Director of the Egyptian Banking Institute, said: “At EBI, we are always keen to enhance the opportunities of youth within the Egyptian job market and this agreement is a continuation of EBI’s constant efforts to support youth through our various initiatives, such as the Training of Employment Program, which aims in bridging the gap between academic education and the labor market requirements through a training program that develops their technical and personal skills this in addition to EBI’s various activities to support entrepreneurs and spread financial literacy.”

Dr. Mahmoud Mohey ElDin, President of Pharos University, stressed on the importance of this agreement, within the framework of the university's willingness to provide the best scientific and practical experiences for its students and graduates. Moreover, Dr. Nossier also added that one of the best features of EBI’s teaching and training systems is the transfer of financial and banking knowledge to the participants through EBI’s pool of instructors who share their expertise & practical experience to the participants, equipping them with all the information and tools they need to keep up with the fast-paced work environment we witness today.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt, and the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African and Arab countries, EBI excels in providing state of the art training solutions in line with the latest industry international best practices in areas of banking, management, leadership, information technology and SMEs. Furthermore, EBI also expanded its offerings by launching a diversified portfolio of Assessment services and partnering with leading international providers, with a goal of availing various assessment tools for the purpose of recruitment, promotion or development.

About EBI

The Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI) was established in 1991 by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to act as its official training arm with a vision to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt, and the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African and Arab countries, through mirroring the latest international banking trends.

The unique blend of the Board of Directors, headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdallah, sets EBI in a leading position. EBI’s Board is composed of 8 members consisting of bank’s chairmen and industry leaders possessing a high-level of diversified expertise.

Crowning the continuous organizational commitment for quality training and adherence to international quality standards, in 2009 EBI was the first accredited financial training institute in Egypt and the MENA region by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) for five years. EBI succeeded in obtaining the reaccreditation for 2 more terms ending in 2024. In addition to this, EBI’s Interactive Distance Learning (IDL) instructional methodology and e-learning programs has been also accredited by ACCET in 2021.

In 2021 EBI has been chosen as the “Best Financial Training Institute in MENA Region” by Capital Finance International (CFI) for its commitment to offering state of the art quality training solutions and adherence to international quality standards; keeping in line with the latest industry international best practices & amplifying EBI’s activities to support African banking sector human capital development. CFI is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance headquartered in London.

In 2022 EBI has been awarded the “Best Companies Award” at the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference held in Dubai in 2022 as part of its prominent role in the field of financial and banking training for reforming and improving global education. The award’s selection criteria included meeting Industry Reputation, Innovation in Education and Training Methods, Financial Status, Competitiveness, and Management Strength. EBI continues to develop its training programs to stay abreast with the technological and training trends to support the development of the human capital in the banking sector in Egypt and in Africa.

With a mandate to develop the human capital in banking sector, EBI excels in providing state of the art training solutions in line with the latest industry international best practices in areas of banking, management, leadership, information technology and SMEs. In 2015, EBI expanded its offerings by launching a diversified portfolio of Assessment services and partnering with leading international providers, with a goal of availing various assessment tools for the purpose of recruitment, promotion or development. EBI also provides a wide range of diversified activities and services to disseminate knowledge and raise awareness on latest industry trends.

EBI takes pride in its continuous efforts to amplify its activities across the African continent with a goal to support African banking sector human capital development. Under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBI provided its training services 44 countries with more than 4000 African trainees and takes pride in its partnership with leading African banking institutes to enhance knowledge sharing across the continent.

As a community responsible institution, EBI’s CSR activities evolved throughout the years focusing on financial literacy and supporting people with special needs. Shaping the Future initiative was launched in 2012, under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt to spread financial awareness and enhance people’s capability to manage their finances, understand and use different financial services and thereby contribute to financial inclusion. In 2020 Basira initiative was launched to facilitate the studying process for visually impaired students. In 2021 EBI launched Etaha initiative to support creating a diversified working environment and act as a link between people with special needs searching for job opportunities and the banking sector.