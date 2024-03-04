Cairo: The Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the official training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt, organized the “The Future of Work: Humanizing the Digital Age through Continuous Learning and Upskilling” conference discussing the intersection of technology, talent power, work culture, and the imperative need for continuous learning. The conference shed light on ways to balance human skills development and the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in the workplace amid rapid technological advancements.

The conference witnessed a series of panel discussions aiming to redefine the relationship between human resources and technology, promoting a harmonious coexistence that enhances productivity and well-being. It also provided a unique opportunity for participants to strengthen cooperation frameworks and exchange ideas and views with a group of prominent experts from prestigious institutions and international organizations that participated, in addition to top-notch Egyptian speakers and HR experts.

The conference also addressed various significant topics, including the integration of artificial intelligence in human resources management and training, strategies for workforce upskilling while exploring innovative approaches to talent development, and enriching the harmony between technology and the human component to bolster productivity and profitability.

In this context, Dr. Abdel Aziz Nossier, Executive Director of the Egyptian Banking Institute, stated: “With the tremendous developments that we are witnessing in the business world, EBI is always keen on applying innovative mechanisms to support talent in the modern work environment; thus, it was important for us to organize this conference to shed light on the methodological foundations that enable us to maximize our benefits from the interaction of human skills and technology to support in the human capital development of the Egyptian banking ecosystem.”

EBI’s conference “The Future of Work: Humanizing the Digital Age” was sponsored by the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr as “Diamond Sponsors”, Housing and Development Bank as “Strategic Sponsor”, Banque du Caire as “Talent Developers Sponsor”, the National Bank of Kuwait as “Growth & Impact Sponsor”, alongside with QNB AlAhli as “Human Impact Sponsor”, Suez Canal Bank as “Coffee Break Sponsor”, and the United Bank as “People Empowerment Sponsor”.

With a mandate to develop the human capital in the banking sector, EBI excels in providing state-of-the-art training solutions in line with the latest industry international best practices in areas of Banking, Management, Leadership, Innovation, Technology, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that in 2015, EBI expanded its offerings by launching a diversified portfolio of Assessment services and partnering with leading international providers, to avail various assessment tools for the purpose of recruitment, promotion or development. This is in addition to EBI’s pioneering role in providing a variety of knowledge-disseminating activities to raise awareness on the latest global developments in the banking ecosystem.

About EBI

The Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI) was established in 1991 by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to act as its official training arm with a vision to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt, and the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African and Arab countries, through mirroring the latest international banking trends.

The unique blend of the Board of Directors, headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdallah, sets EBI in a leading position. EBI’s Board is composed of 8 members consisting of bank’s chairmen and industry leaders possessing a high-level of diversified expertise.

Crowning the continuous organizational commitment for quality training and adherence to international quality standards, in 2009 EBI was the first accredited financial training institute in Egypt and the MENA region by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) for five years. EBI succeeded in obtaining reaccreditation for 2 more terms ending in 2024. In addition to this, EBI’s Interactive Distance Learning (IDL) instructional methodology and e-learning programs has been also accredited by ACCET in 2021.

In 2021 EBI has been chosen as the “Best Financial Training Institute in MENA Region” by Capital Finance International (CFI) for its commitment to offering state-of-the-art quality training solutions and adherence to international quality standards; keeping in line with the latest industry international best practices & amplifying EBI’s activities to support African banking sector human capital development. CFI is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance headquartered in London. In 2022, EBI has been awarded the “Best Companies Award” at the Education 2.0 Conference as part of its prominent role in the field of financial and banking training for reforming and improving global education. The award’s selection criteria included meeting Industry Reputation, Innovation in Education and Training Methods, Financial Status, Competitiveness, and Management Strength. EBI has also been awarded the “Best Financial Training Service Company” by International Finance at the 10th Annual International Finance Awards as an acknowledgment of EBI’s corporate excellence & contribution to the development of the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt & Africa through offering state-of-the-art quality training solutions, in addition to its commitment to recognizing industry talent & leadership skills. EBI continues to develop its training programs to stay abreast with the technological and training trends to support the development of human capital in the banking sector in Egypt and in Africa.

EBI takes pride in its continuous efforts to amplify its activities across the African continent with a goal to support the African banking sector human capital development. Under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBI provided its training services in 44 countries with more than 4000 African trainees and takes pride in its partnership with leading African banking institutes to enhance knowledge sharing across the continent.

As a community responsible institution, EBI’s CSR activities evolved throughout the years focusing on financial literacy and supporting people with special needs. Shaping the Future initiative was launched in 2012, under the auspices of the Central Bank of Egypt to spread financial awareness and enhance people’s capability to manage their finances, understand and use different financial services and thereby contribute to financial inclusion. In 2020 Basira initiative was launched to facilitate the studying process for visually impaired students. In 2021 EBI launched Etaha initiative to support creating a diversified working environment and act as a link between people with special needs searching for job opportunities and the banking sector.