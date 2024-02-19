Manama, Bahrain:- The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) received a delegation from the Egyptian Trade Union Federation (ETUF) led by Dr. Solaf Darwish, Undersecretary of the Manpower Committee in the House of Representatives, President of the General Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Businesses.

The delegation was received by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, along with members of the executive management. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the rich history and extensive offerings of the Institute, which spans over four decades and includes distinguished academic and professional programmes developed in collaboration with leading global institutions.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh affirmed the longstanding Bahraini-Egyptian relations in various sectors, praising the role of trade unions in preserving workers’ rights.

Expressing her admiration for the Institute's achievements, Her Excellency Representative Dr. Solaf Darwish lauded its pivotal role in nurturing professional talent within the banking sector. She expressed her gratitude for the warm reception given to the delegation.

The visit underscores the Institute's growing reputation as a preferred destination for collaboration and partnership discussions. Through its commitment to providing world-class training solutions and fostering the development of human capital on both local and global scales, the BIBF Institute continues to enhance Bahrain's strategic position in the specialized training landscape.

