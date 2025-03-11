Manama, Bahrain: The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its first meeting of 2025, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF Board. The meeting focused on the institute's future objectives and strategic plans aimed at further advancing specialised education and training in Bahrain and the region.

The meeting was attended by the Board members and the Institute’s CEO, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed Al-Shaikh, who presented the meeting’s agenda and the institute’s executive work plan. The board reviewed the current and upcoming programmes and initiatives, along with a financial assessment for the period from the beginning of the year.

During the session, the Chairman and Board members emphasised their commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership to enhance the training and development of Bahraini human capital. They also expressed appreciation for the distinguished training initiatives the institute has launched in collaboration with both public and private sector entities. The members affirmed their vision of the institute as a fundamental pillar for developing national skills and adapting to changes in the financial services sector.

There was a focus on the importance of advancing modern technologies and innovative teaching methods within the institute, with the aim of fostering an interactive educational environment that encourages innovation, while maintaining the highest standards of academic and training quality.

The Board of Directors also praised the outstanding achievements of the BIBF’s students in university competitions, commending their excellence in academic contests. The Board also praised the exceptional performance of the students in various challenges, particularly securing top positions in prestigious competitions, reflecting the BIBF’s commitment to academic excellence and industry-related education. This achievement highlights the institute's role in nurturing exceptional talent and equipping future leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving world of finance and business.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board reiterated its commitment to achieving academic and professional excellence in line with Bahrain’s economic vision. It was highlighted that the BIBF will continue to be a leader in building a knowledge-based society and supporting Bahrain's promising talents. The Chairman and Board members emphasised that these efforts will reinforce Bahrain's position as a regional hub for talent development and innovation, opening wider opportunities for the kingdom’s youth to become creative leaders both locally and globally.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including: