As part of ATG’s plan to launch multiple channels with a variety of Arabic content, the new solution will enable the broadcast of live or satellite channels as well as Video-On-Demand platforms. For decades, Arab Telemedia Group produces premium Arabic content to a wide fan base, adding broadcast and streaming to its mission of advancing with speed with the ever-growing market and technology of the entertainment industry.

Arab Telemedia Networks – a subsidiary of the group – has completed the technical installation of the VECTORBOX playout system, aiming to advance the launch of its new channels and platforms.

The activation of the system will ensure the upgrade of the broadcasting environment and production to provide outstanding content with the highest quality to the various Arab Telemedia channels; that includes the free channels of YouTube, programmed broadcast channels, live broadcasting channels, and Hekaya video on demand platform.

The new technology will support a faster and more reliable way of communicating with the content creators and providing their content in both live and on-demand frameworks. This is to ensure an intuitive and seamless user experience, as well as transparent and protective treatment with global content owners and distributors.

This is part of the Group’s plan to make its huge library of series and movies accessible to the world audience, while ensuring industry standards are met and the content is presented is the highest quality.

The CEO of the Arab Telemedia Group the Producer Talal Al-Awamleh emphasis on the importance of installing this system, by saying “the company is keen on keeping up with the latest digital technology, which will ensure on raising the quality of the high-end products provided to the Arab public, and to make sure that the Group and its subsidiaries is always utilizing the newest and most advanced technology”.

About Arab Telemedia Group

Arab Telemedia Group is an independent media company that innovates and produces high-quality film and television content. Founded in 1983 by the late esteemed producer Adnan Al-Awamleh (1948-2021), ATG is now directed by CEO and producer Talal Al-Awamleh, who through formidable and vivacious leadership, was able to nurture this once family business into a competitive and creative Arab World TV entertainment gateway.

The group presented many television works, varying between historical, social and Bedouin series, most notably among them are: "The Invasion" series (2008); the first and only Emmy Award winner for best foreign telenovela in 2008, as well as other series and programs which received several awards and honorable mentions in Arab festivals. In the forefront of such works are: "Nimr Bin Adwan", "Odeh Abu Tayeh", "Malik Bin Al Rayb", "Sultana", "Shahrazad", "Al-Hajjaj", "Al-Amin and Al-Mamoun", in addition to many artistic series and film works that have influenced the Arab screens. Visit www.arabtelemedia.net