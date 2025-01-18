The African School of Governance (ASG), a transformative institution dedicated to redefining leadership and governance across Africa, officially launched on January 14, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda and opened recruitment for its Inaugural Cohort for 2025/2026. The landmark event marked a significant step in ASG’s mission to empower the next generation of African leaders and innovators in all sectors across the continent.

The Grand Launch convened with distinguished leaders, policymakers, academics, and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to celebrate the establishment of ASG as a pioneering school of governance, Co-Founded by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn said, “The launch of the African School of Governance and the opening of recruitment for its inaugural cohort mark a defining moment in Africa’s commitment to leadership excellence. By cultivating a new generation of leaders and policy research innovators across all sectors, ASG is creating a foundation for transformative governance that is ethical, innovative, and rooted in Africa’s realities. This pioneering institution will play a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s future by empowering individuals to drive systemic development and lasting change.”

The event featured a high-level panel discussion on the role of public policy education in Africa’s growth and transformation, drawing from the panel’s extensive experience in academia, international organizations, government, and the private sector. Discussants in the high-level panel included H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, Dr. Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Professor Kingsley Moghalu, President of ASG. Others were Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Professor Hajer Gueldich, Legal Counsel of the African Union and Dr. Acha Leke, Senior Partner and Chairman of McKinsey Africa.

Dr. Peter Materu who delivered remarks on behalf of the Mastercard Foundation stated that ASG is embedded in the Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Strategy which aims to enable 30 million young Africans, 70 percent of whom are women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

A key aspect of the launch is the commencement of ASG’s first student recruitment drive that aims to attract a diverse group of talented individuals from across the African continent, including underrepresented communities, with a target of enrolling over 100 fresh undergraduate and professionals from different sectors students in the first year for Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) Programs. Prospective students will be drawn to ASG’s unique curriculum that blends global academic standards with African insights and case studies. ASG is committed to empowering its students with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to confront Africa’s complex governance challenges and create lasting change.

Through its emphasis on practical, real-world applications, ASG seeks to produce purpose-driven leaders with right mindset, who can innovate, drive policy reforms, and layout foundation for transformative governance and shape sustainable development in Africa.

ASG’s vision is not only to deliver world-class education but also actively contribute to the transformation of public policy and governance practices across Africa. The institution aims to become a hub for research and policy development, fostering partnerships with governments, the private sector, and academic institutions across the continent and beyond.

ASG anticipates producing 1,000 graduates within the first five years who will be well-equipped to assume leadership roles in various sectors, contributing to the realization of Africa’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“The Grand Launch and the opening of student recruitment for our inaugural cohort are not just milestones but a call to action for all who share in the belief of Africa’s boundless potential., said Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, President of ASG.

ASG’s commitment to innovation and inclusion extends to its excellent learning environment, where students will engage with diverse perspectives and gain proficiency in an additional African Union language. The institution also aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem that bridges academia, public policy, and private sector engagement to drive evidence-based policy solutions and initiatives for Africa’s future.

Applications for ASG’s inaugural cohort will open on 1st February 2025. Prospective students and stakeholders are invited to learn more by visiting ASG’s official website: https://asg.ac/

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Nairobi: Beverly Amira

Email Address: BAmira@webershandwick.com

Kigali: JohnPaul Sesonga

African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF)

Email: jsesonga@asg-foundation.org

About the African School of Governance (ASG)

ASG is a groundbreaking graduate-level institution committed to transforming leadership and governance in Africa. Through its pillars of education, research, and public policy, ASG empowers leaders to address Africa’s challenges with culturally relevant, evidence-based, and innovative solutions. The institution is poised to become a catalyst for positive change, producing ethical leaders who will lead Africa’s charge toward sustainable development and governance excellence.