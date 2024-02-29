A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), led by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Department, visited judicial institutions in Malaysia as part of a drive to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange experiences, promote knowledge transfer and discover the latest experiences and practices applied in judicial systems.

The mission is driven by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen international cooperation and maximise the benefits of global experiences, in support of achieving leadership for the judicial system in Abu Dhabi, and in line with the government's strategic approach to sustaining development and modernisation in various sectors to consolidate its competitive position in the world.

During the visit, the members of the ADJD delegation held a meeting with the Attorney General of Malaysia and the President of the Courts in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. In the course of this meeting, they received an insight into the organisational structure of the judicial system in Malaysia, the digital systems deployed to manage cases, and the technologies employed in the management of court hearings.

On the sidelines of a tour of the Kuala Lumpur court complex, the judicial delegation also discussed litigation procedures in the family courts, mechanisms for applying alternative sentences to imprisonment and community service, and their impact on community stability.

At the end of the visit, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department praised Malaysia's pioneering experience, the quality of the litigation system in this country and the ease of access to justice thanks to the implementation of digital systems and modern technologies in the various processes and procedures of litigation.