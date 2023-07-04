Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, celebrated the research and scholarly work of its graduate students during the recent Graduate Research Forum.

The event provided a platform for doctoral and master’s students pursuing engineering degrees at the university to showcase their research with industry representatives, faculty, and other graduate students.

Students across the four engineering disciplines chemical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering participated in a technical presentation competition, which was judged by Texas A&M at Qatar faculty members and representatives from industry

Gasim Ibrahim, Ahmed Nabeeh, Anurag Srivastava, were the first-, second- and third-place winners for the oral presentation competition.

Gasim Ibrahim said, “The graduate research forum was a great experience! I managed to communicate my research with a variety of interested parties including industry representatives, academics, and other graduate students. It also provided me an opportunity to prepare and practice for my own dissertation defense. All the participants were amazing! The quality of the research being conducted and the passion in the presentations was outstanding. I definitely recommend the event for all graduate students and those interested in graduate studies.”

The event was organized by the Graduate Student Association (GSA), a student organization that ensures the well-being, as well as the academic and professional development, of graduate students at Texas A&M at Qatar. GSA President Anurag Srivastava said that the event was a great success and well-received by industry representatives, our faculty and students. He said “The purpose of the forum is to showcase the novel cutting edge research done by the graduate student body at Texas A&M University at Qatar and illustrate the application of the research to the industry. Several students who showcased their work will be defending their theses and dissertations, and the Graduate Research Forum provides them with valuable input on their research and presentation abilities from various perspectives within academia and industry. Having organized this event two years in a row, I hope that the Graduate Research Forum becomes an annual event showcase highlighting the fruits of the work done by graduate students at Texas A&M at Qatar.”

Dr. Ioannis G. Economou, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Graduate Studies, explained how the event enriches graduate students. “Giving our students opportunities to conduct world-class research is a key priority for us. Our graduate students from the various engineering disciplines get the opportunity to showcase their research and get direct feedback from industry partners during the Graduate Research Forum. Our students have the skills, mindset and knowledge to conduct innovative research that can have a direct positive impact not just on Qatar, but on a global scale.”

Economou also expressed his gratitude to the main sponsors, ConocoPhillips Qatar, for their support in developing future engineering leaders in Qatar. Bill Arnold, president of ConocoPhillips Qatar, further reiterated the importance and value that the Aggie community brings to the energy sector. “As always, we were truly impressed to see the immense potential of participants that was on display at the Forum. On our part, we remain committed to supporting our longstanding partner Texas A&M University at Qatar in driving the growth of future talent in Qatar.”

Media Contact:

For information contact:

Dilraz Kunnummal

Texas A&M University at Qatar

dilraz.kunnummal@qatar.tamu.edu

+974.4423.0209

About Texas A&M University at Qatar

Since 2003, Texas A&M University has offered undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering in Qatar Foundation’s Education City, and graduate degrees in chemical engineering since fall 2011. Texas A&M at Qatar has awarded more than 1,500 degrees. All four undergraduate programs are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, www.abet.org. Faculty from around the world are attracted to Texas A&M at Qatar to educate the next generation of engineering leaders in Qatar and to conduct research valued at more than $284.3 million that address issues important to the State of Qatar. Visit www.qatar.tamu.edu.