Tether, the largest company in the cryptocurrency industry, and Fuze, a leading digital assets infrastructure provider with offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Istanbul, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the terms of a collaboration on educational initiatives within the digital asset realm, with a particular focus on Turkey and the Middle East.

This MoU signals a pivotal moment in the advancement of digital asset awareness and understanding across the region. Through these cooperation efforts, Tether and Fuze aim to address various facets of education around digital asset space, encompassing cross-border payment solutions, compliance, regulatory framework development, and education for local financial institutions.

In pursuit of these objectives, this collaboration will see the two companies undertaking a range of collaborative endeavors which include educational campaigns to promote the adoption of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to facilitate cross-border payments. These initiatives will be strategically designed to highlight the efficiency and accessibility benefits of using digital assets in a compliant manner for businesses and individuals across Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Tether and Fuze will also analyze the development of programs and workshops aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of digital assets and blockchain technology among local financial institutions and individuals in the aforementioned regions. These efforts will align with evolving regulatory requirements and standards to ensure compliance in the dynamic regulatory landscape. Joint strategies will be designed to promote educational initiatives and workshops, demonstrating a commitment to ethical and responsible educational practices.

Additionally, these strategies will prioritize educating merchants and businesses on the practical utility of digital assets like Bitcoin and Tether for everyday transactions, aiming to increase awareness and adoption of digital assets. The initiatives will also include the engagement of local and regional banks and financial institutions to educate them on the benefits of utilizing stablecoins and digital assets for their customers, empowering financial institutions with the knowledge and tools necessary to leverage digital assets effectively.

"As we team up with Fuze, we're thrilled to be part of a movement that brings digital assets within reach of people across Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Our collaboration isn't just about technology; it's about empowering individuals, businesses, and financial institutions to navigate the evolving landscape of finance with confidence and clarity."

Commenting further on the collaboration, Mo Ali Yusuf, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze said, “We’re proud to team up with the Tether team who share our vision that digital assets will power the future of finance. By educating stakeholders at all levels, we can accelerate the digital assets landscape and ensure that everyone from institutions to end consumers benefit from the vast opportunities presented by well-managed, secure, and trusted digital assets.”

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

About Fuze

Fuze is a first-of-its-kind, regulated digital assets infrastructure platform in MENA. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategize, organize, and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products. Fuze was co-founded by Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan Shetty.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service platform which enables banks and fintechs to integrate and embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion, as well as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service, supporting institutions, funds and HNIs (high net-worth individuals) to interface and conduct larger trades of digital assets.

Fuze is regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Licence. This enables Fuze to offer regulated virtual asset activities for Broker-Dealer Services.