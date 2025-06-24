Dubai – Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced a significant addition to its global Financial Advisory business with the launch of a Capital Projects & Infrastructure (CP&I) business in the Middle East.

The CP&I team will be headed by Stelios Thrasyvoulou, who joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Stelios is a 20+ year veteran of the construction and capital project space. Prior to Teneo, Stelios was most recently with Deloitte and spent 17 years as an executive director in a leading contracting business in the UAE and broader region. In addition to Stelios, Teneo is announcing today that nine new professionals will be joining the firm as part of the launch of the CP&I business. The move represents a significant increase in presence in the region.

The CP&I business will advise clients across the construction, real estate development and capital projects sector from offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Doha in Qatar. This includes offering independent and specialist advice on all aspects of capital projects ranging from feasibility studies and project initiation, program planning and procurement, PMO function, PPP/PFI and project financing, claims and change management (including delay and quantum claims), project governance and controls, and project reviews and operational performance enhancement.

The new CP&I team will join Teneo’s fast-growing regional Financial Advisory business headed by Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury and report into Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo’s global Financial Advisory business. The team will also work in partnership with Nick McDonagh, who leads Teneo’s Strategy & Communications business in the Middle East as well as acting as the firm’s overall regional lead.

Daniel Butters said: “We are extremely excited to welcome the CP&I team to our business as we continue to expand our already successful Financial Advisory offering in the region. Stelios and the senior leadership team have a powerful proposition for the CP&I sector which is a vital sector in the region. They bring deep sector experience and an independent mindset to the full range of project-related challenges including, for example, those that require private sector funding or participation and many that will require reshaping in light of ongoing macro-economic and geopolitical events. This matches perfectly with our strategy and offering for some of the region’s biggest businesses and sovereign wealth funds.”

Matthew Wilde, joint leader of the Financial Advisory team in the region, noted: “We see the next few years as critical to the numerous capital projects being developed across the region. These projects and their sponsors require smart solutions to some very difficult issues. Stelios and the team joining is the culmination of a progressive strategic focus on the sector which started with our deep restructuring experience, moved into debt advisory and is now being strengthened with very deep construction, real estate and infrastructure sector experts with a collective experience in the CP&I space in the region of circa 100 years.”

Stelios Trasyvoulou said: “I am deeply honoured and excited to be joining Teneo and looking forward to working closely with the talented and experienced leadership team. Our vision is to develop best-in-class CP&I advisory services and work hand-in-hand with our clients in the region to provide holistic and practical solutions to complex construction project challenges, utilising deep sector knowledge and experience.”

Nick McDonagh, Teneo’s regional leader, said: “We extend a very warm welcome to Stelios and the team and we are delighted to expand the range of services we can offer to our most important clients resolving some of their most challenging issues.”

Teneo now has over 130 employees in the region working across the firm’s five business segments – Strategy & Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory and People Advisory from offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other cor­po­ra­tions, financial insti­tu­tions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic com­mu­ni­ca­tions, investor relations, financial trans­ac­tions and restruc­tur­ing, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, orga­ni­za­tion­al design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,600 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

