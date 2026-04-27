Dubai, UAE – Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, today announced the enablement of Jaywan, the UAE’s national card payment scheme, across its merchant network.

Launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Jaywan is a secure, locally operated payment solution designed to strengthen the UAE’s financial infrastructure and support its transition to a digitally driven economy.

With this integration, Telr merchants can now accept Jaywan cards seamlessly, enabling faster transactions and a more streamlined payment experience.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, “Jaywan reflects a smarter way to pay, built for the UAE market. By enabling it across our platform, we are expanding our network, delivering seamless transactions at scale, empowering customers, and strengthening the overall payment experience.”

With Jaywan now enabled, Telr continues to enhance its platform and expand its network, enabling merchants to operate more efficiently, scale faster, and compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving digital economy.‍

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment processing in over 120 currencies and 30 languages across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan, with the highest level of security. Telr provides access to all payment methods through a single integration, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and Urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr expanded its services to offer a comprehensive solution for the e-commerce industry. It covers various financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program. Telr is the first company in MENA to be certified with PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA standards and is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE for Retail Payment Services. It is also certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, authorized by Sama.

Learn more at www.Telr.com

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