Cairo: Telecom Egypt, the first integrated operator of communications and Information Technology services in Egypt, and Huawei announced during Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) a strategic partnership to deploy 5G network.

This partnership aligns with Telecom Egypt’s ongoing commitment to enriching its digital experince and offering innovative solutions and services to its customers, with the utilization of 5G network. The 5G network, with its unparralled internet speed and wider bandwidth, is set to substantially improve the user experience. It provides lower latency than its predecessors, guaranteeing seamless communication, particularly during peak demand.

The deployment of 5G networks will empower Telecom Egypt to deliver innovative solutions and services targeting various sectors and industries that require real-time decisions, such as manufacturing, telehealth, and education, as well as facilitate the Internet of Things (IoT).

Huawei will offer its latest state of the art network solutions including 5G wireless, 5G service-oriented core, and 5G ready transport network to facilitate smooth 5G technology adaption and unlock the full potential of this technology.

Through the collaboration with Telecom Egypt, Huawei has established 5G sites in hotspot areas across Egypt, leveraging its most advanced wireless technologies to achieve the maximum data transfer rate (throughput), aligning with the theoretical throughput given the spectrum available.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Telecom Egypt, said: “5G is a key enabler for the next generation of broadband and IoT services, which are witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing global adoption of communication devices. 5G technology provides high data rates with low latency for applications and services, allowing customers to enjoy new and diverse digital experiences and driving efficiency and productivity across various industrial sectors of Egypt. With the launch of 5G, there will be immense potential for future technologies like AI, robotics, gaming, AR and VR enhancing the overall digital experience for all customers.”

Jim Liu, Huawei Egypt CEO, said: "Telecom Egypt and Huawei have maintained a strong partnership for over a decade, with the shared goal of introducing advanced technologies and services to the Egyptian market. Huawei is committed to supporting Egypt in accelerating its digital transformation. This collaboration will contribute significantly to expedite this transformation, leveraging the immense potential of 5G it offers to improve broadband experiences, launch new services, and venture into B2B markets.”