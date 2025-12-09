Manama – In a strategic move aimed at strengthening the real estate market in Bahrain, ASK Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate services and brokerage, announced the merger of Pick Properties, a specialized property management company, under its umbrella to form the largest entity in property management and real estate services in Bahrain.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chairman of ASK Real Estate, and Ms. Amal Al Murbati, CEO and Board Member of Pick Properties, where Mr. Karim Yazji, Chief Executive Officer of ASK Real Estate, signed on behalf of the company, while Mr. Khaled Shaheen, General Manager of Pick Properties, signed on behalf of the company, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The merger will create a new real estate powerhouse managing properties exceeding USD 4 billion. The new entity will be better positioned to achieve its regional expansion goals and empowered to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver a comprehensive suite of integrate real estate services.

With both companies bringing their extensive expertise in property management, marketing capabilities, and real estate brokerage, the unified entity will offer clients a fully integrated real estate services under one umbrella.

Commenting on the merger, Mr. Karim Yazji CEO at ASK Real Estate, said: “This merger represents a well-planned strategic step that will enable us to expand our reach and strengthen our real estate services to meet the needs of the market.”

Mr. Yazhi added, “This step will make us closer to reach our strategic goals as it will create new opportunities for growth and increase our market share. It will also support our ambition to expand into fast-growing regional markets. It is not just about bringing two companies' businesses together under one umbrella, but about unifying efforts and shared visions to achieve our broader ambitions.”

Mr. Khaled Shaheen, General Manager of Pick Properties, said: “We are very pleased to announce this important initiative for Bahrain’s property sector, which brings together the combined expertise of both companies under one entity that is capable of delivering integrated real estate solutions for clients, developers, and investors.”

Mr. Shaheen added, “In addition to increasing the scale and diversity of properties under management across residential, commercial, hospitality and investment sectors, this initiative will enable us to enhance our services and position ourselves as a leading provider of property management solutions.”

The new entity and its brand identity will be announced soon upon completion of all regulatory and operational procedures of the merger. The company will also unveil its strategic roadmap and regional expansion plans. This merger is expected to solidify the new entity’s position as a leader in providing real estate services in Bahrain, and supporting national efforts to attract investments, elevate industry standards, and boost competitiveness. It is also expected to create new job opportunities and open pathways for developing local expertise in the real estate services sector.