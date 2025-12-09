Reinforces the ADX’s role as the preferred hub and gateway for cross-border investment

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group is pleased to welcome Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), one of the world’s leading global electronic brokers, as its latest online broker partner in enabling more investors worldwide to access the growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi and build diversified portfolios across asset classes and geographies

The addition of Interactive Brokers strengthens the ADX’s efforts to broaden international investor participation and enhance global access to ADX-listed securities.

This development builds on the ADX’s recent initiatives to expand market accessibility through select digital investment platforms such as Thndr and eToro, which have supported increased retail and regional engagement. In parallel, strengthening market connectivity, supported by partners such as the ICE Global Network, has further expanded the reach of the ADX’s data and broadened investor access.

Interactive Brokers has enabled its global client base to access Abu Dhabi’s capital markets and trade all ADX-listed securities directly alongside more than 160 markets. UAE-based investors will also benefit from the platform’s multi-currency account support, including AED, and FX conversions for funding and trading.

The onboarding aligns with ADX’s strategy to deepen liquidity, diversify investor channels, and expand access to a growing suite of investment products spanning equities, ETFs, derivatives, fixed income, and digital trading solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome Interactive Brokers as one of our key retail investors partners. Their presence underscores the increasing global interest in Abu Dhabi’s market and reflects the strength of the ADX’s infrastructure, product range, and commitment to seamless investor access. As a capital market gateway and investment hub, the ADX is proactively expanding our channels through which international investors can participate in our markets, invest in our high-growth listed companies and achieve their goals. We believe that Interactive Brokers will further contribute to deepening liquidity, strengthening global links, and enhancing the overall trading experience. We look forward to working closely with them to support sustained growth and greater investor participation.”

Interactive Brokers’ clients can now trade ADX-listed securities via their platform.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities, including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

