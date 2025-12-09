Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO, the UAE-born PropTech platform reshaping how real estate is owned, financed, and invested in, is partnering with Journify, an AI-powered growth and activation platform, to strengthen the intelligence layer behind its marketing and investor engagement strategies.

As digital marketing continues evolving toward more accurate, efficient, and insight-driven approaches, this collaboration equips PRYPCO with real-time intelligence that connects customer interactions across its ecosystem. The integration enables clearer visibility into campaign performance, a clearer view of what drives results, and sharper decision-making across marketing channels.

Beyond performance measurement, the partnership allows PRYPCO to personalize communication, surface opportunities at the right moment, and design journeys based on real behavior.

With AI-enhanced intelligence now embedded into its growth engine, PRYPCO is strengthening its foundation for scalable, insight-led expansion. In a market where speed, relevance, and precision determine competitive edge, PRYPCO’s partnership with Journify underscores its commitment to innovation and a future-ready digital strategy.

​​​​​​​About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation PropTech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

About Journify

Founded in 2023, Journify is a global leader in first-party data activation. Headquartered in the US and UAE, with technology hubs in Morocco and Jordan, Journify delivers innovative solutions that help brands unlock the full potential of their customer data. By enabling intelligent, ethical marketing, Journify drives growth, enhances consumer engagement, and fosters lasting relationships.