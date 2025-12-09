Abu Dhabi, UAE: Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset management companies, Finstreet Limited with its regulated entities, which constitute an Abu Dhabi-based Financial Market Infrastructure group; designing the next generation of regulated investment rails for global and capital markets, and ADI Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure solutions, today jointly announce the signing of two separate but parallel Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

Under these agreements, Franklin Templeton has signed matching MOUs with each of Finstreet Limited and ADI DLT Foundation. These collaborative agreements mark a significant step towards exploring opportunities for innovative digital asset solutions under ADGM’s robust regulatory framework and building a cutting-edge securities ecosystem in the region.

The MOUs outline a shared commitment to leverage each organization's strengths to create synergies for the development, distribution, and market engagement of tokenized assets within ADGM. The partnerships aim to enhance access to regional and international markets from ADGM, fostering innovation in digital finance.

The collaboration will involve joint exploration and research across various strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the digital asset ecosystem. This includes working together on market development, educational content, and investigating how innovative digital offerings and infrastructure can operate within the ADGM. The firms will also explore potential applications for tokenized formats and stablecoins, alongside reviewing emerging digital distribution and market access models to foster innovation in digital finance.

Jenny Johnson, CEO for Franklin Templeton, said: "At Franklin Templeton, we are continuously seeking innovative ways to deliver value and expand access to investment solutions. This collaboration with Finstreet Limited and ADI DLT Foundation in ADGM are strategic steps to explore how tokenized assets and digital distribution can unlock new efficiencies and opportunities, ultimately enhancing the value and accessibility of our investment solutions for a broader investor base."

Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, Principal Council Member of ADI DLT Foundation, said: “This collaboration represents a critical step toward bringing real financial products onto open, institutional-grade blockchain rails; We will begin to demonstrate how stablecoins, tokenized assets, and digital market access can operate together within a compliant, scalable environment. Our mandate is to build the underlying infrastructure that allows global institutions to move value with greater transparency, efficiency, and trust and Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter of financial innovation.”

Sunidhi Pasan, CEO of Finstreet Limited, commented: "Partnering with Franklin Templeton, a global leader that has consistently led the conversation on tokenisation, aligns their conviction with our vision of transforming how assets are created, distributed, settled and traded. With ADI’s blockchain network and our regulated ecosystem across custody, markets and trading, we see the potential to combine our strengths in market infrastructure and local expertise to accelerate the adoption of tokenized assets and significantly enhance market access for all participants within this thriving financial hub."

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of 30 November 2025.

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited (“FGM”) is licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited (“FGCS”) is licensed to provide custody and depository services; and

Finstreet Capital Limited (“FCL”) is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

For more, visit: www.finstreet.ae

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

About ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based organization founded by Sirius International Holding (a subsidiary of IHC), dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure and partnerships needed to unlock sovereign digital economies and drive large-scale social and economic inclusion. Its mission is to bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of 500+ million people already within its reach.

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.